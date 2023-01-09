ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving trainer

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker took to social media on Monday to apologize for pushing a member of Detroit's medical staff during Sunday night's game, an action that led to his ejection.

Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in Green Bay's loss after shoving a trainer attending to Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!" Walker posted in one of three tweets Monday morning.

It's the second time this season Walker has been ejected.

His first came on Oct. 30 when he shoved a non-uniformed player on the Buffalo Bills sideline. Walker is the only player since 2000 to get kicked out of multiple games in a season, according to ESPN. The penalty gave the Lions first-and-goal at the Packers' 5 and they scored three plays later for a 20-16 lead, the final margin. The loss eliminated Green Bay from the postseason.

"I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's game. "I mean, we've had a guy get ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career, and we've got to be much more mentally tough."

Walker finished with 121 tackles - five for loss - to go with 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 17 games (16 starts) in his rookie campaign.

The Packers selected him No. 22 overall in this year's draft. --Field Level Media

Wyoming News

Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, he was treated in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on Monday and underwent a...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

