ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Repairs underway for Clifton's third water main break since New Year's Day

By Albina Sportelli, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfh53_0k8dTFQL00

Passaic Valley Water Commission crews were at East Parkway and Fenlon Boulevard in Clifton repairing a water main break on Monday, the third in the city since New Year's Day.

Crews were still repairing the broken 6-inch main around noon, said Bryan Frierson, senior public information officer for Passaic Valley Water Commission.

"Customers in the immediate area may experience low pressure, discolored or no water while repairs are made," Frierson said, thanking customers for their patience as repair crews worked "quickly and safely to remediate the issue."

On Sunday, by 5 p.m. the water company crews had completed repairs on a 12-inch main near Delawanna Avenue and Oak Street and on Jan. 1, they repaired a 6-inch water main on Dick Street between Howard and Speer avenues.

No boil water advisories were issued in connection with the main breaks, Frierson said.

"Water main breaks happen more frequently during the winter months because of colder temperatures," he said.

The public drinking water supplier is owned by the cities of Paterson, Clifton and Passaic, which use the water along with residents in Prospect Park and Woodland Park.

Other water main breaks

PVWC water mains are not the only ones breaking. On Dec. 14, 2022 traffic delays resulted from a Veolia Water main break on Route 3 in East Rutherford. Two lanes were shut down on the highway's eastbound side as drivers passed the scene, near the American Dream mall.

In October 2022 a water main break in Nutley in a 100-year-old North Jersey District Water Supply Commission 6-foot-wide pipe that supplies water to other Essex County towns caused Montclair and Glen Ridge to declare water emergencies.

Last August two Veolia Water main breaks were reported in a week during a heat wave as many Bergen County customers were already boiling water after E. coli was detected in the system. The broken mains were located in Paramus and Cliffside Park.

PVWC project

Passaic Valley Water Commission is also in the midst of replacing thousands of lead pipes delivering water to residents of Clifton, Passaic and Paterson, at no cost to customers.

The program, launched in early November, will replace at least 6,500 already identified lead service lines sending water to area homes, commission officials said late last year. Another 11,000 possible lead-lined pipes are still under review and could be included in the program.

Customers in Clifton, Passaic and Paterson are urged to visit the commission website, pvwc.com, to check on the status of their service line or schedule an inspection and replacement.

The program comes in the wake of a 2021 state law requiring water service providers to identify and replace all lead service lines by 2031. It is being funded by a loan from the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank with 77% principal forgiveness and federal contributions, water commission officials said.

Prevent frozen water pipes

The PVWC offers these tips to prevent frozen pipes in homes and businesses:

  • Check sprinkler or irrigation systems: Make sure the sprinkler system is fully drained and that water to that area has been turned off.
  • Identify your home’s freezing points: Check your home for pipes in areas that might be prone to freezing such as crawl spaces, unheated rooms, basements, garages, and exterior walls.
  • Protect your pipes: Where pipes are exposed to the cold, wrap them with insulation or heat tape or other material that will help keep them from freezing.
  • Locate and identify the main water shut-off valve so you know where it is in case of an emergency.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Officials: 20 homes evacuated due to gas leak in Jersey City

Residents in about 20 Jersey City homes were evacuated after a gas leak Wednesday morning. PSE&G says the leak was caused by a contractor trying to install a sewer. The fire department and gas company officials say they received a call reporting the incident around 9:15 a.m. Around 150 people...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Lodi man in critical condition after being struck by car at the Jersey Shore

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Lodi man was struck by a car after stepping into the lanes of traffic on Route 37, the major thoroughfare that connects the Garden State Parkway to barrier island on Thursday. Detectives with the Toms River Police Department reported the crash occurred at around 9:30 am in the area of Route 37 and River Drive. “The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi NJ stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk, and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. There were no signs of impairment on the driver, who remained at the scene,” The post Lodi man in critical condition after being struck by car at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LODI, NJ
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Snapped Utility Line Ignites Overnight Lodi Fire

A snapped power line and transformer ignited a pre-dawn fire in a Lodi garden apartment complex. Several smaller fires were also reported on the same block after the initial blaze broke out at Cynthia Gardens on Garibaldi Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. All were doused within a half...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023

A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy