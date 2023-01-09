ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Snowmobile accident victim identified

By By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

MORCOM TOWNSHIP— The 55-year-old woman who died in a snowmobile accident Saturday in Morcom Township has been identified as Nancy Leann Grieman of Albertville, Minn., a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Grieman died around 1:15 p.m. Saturday after the snowmobile she was driving struck a tree on the Bearskin snowmobile trail in Morcom Township, about 30 miles north of Hibbing, the release said.

Area first responders were dispatched and upon their arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. “It appeared the female driver, who was the only occupant of the snowmobile, had lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree,’’ authorities said.

