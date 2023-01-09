ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former state legislator Dale Kooyenga is new MMAC senior veep--and possible future chief.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Former state legislator Dale Kooyenga has been named to the newly created job of Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce senior vice president.

That makes him the No. 2 executive at the Milwaukee area's largest business group − whose current long-time president, Tim Sheehy, is nearing retirement age.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in October that MMAC was crafting a succession plan that included creating the position now being filled by Kooyenga.

MMAC's senior vice president will play a critical role in the organization’s long-term leadership, according to the group.

“Dale’s sound understanding of business, economic and community development, along with his experience in public policy will be a great addition to the MMAC team in service of our membership,” Sheehy said, in a statement.

Sheehy, 63, has been MMAC president since 1992.

He hasn't set a retirement date. But MMAC's leadership decided last fall it was prudent to begin succession planning.

“We believe Dale brings great potential as a future leader to carry on the long tradition this organization has of driving towards a globally competitive region that fosters high-value jobs to sustain a vibrant quality of life for all,”said MMAC Chair Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health.

Kooyenga this month left the state Senate after deciding against running for reelection. A Brookfield Republican, Kooyenga served one Senate term and four terms in the Assembly.

Kooyenga is a certified public accountant who began his career with KPMG. He has also served as a chief financial officer for several companies.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an impactful organization and look forward to bringing my passion for this community to the members and businesses of greater Milwaukee," Kooyenga said.

He starts his new job on Jan. 17.

