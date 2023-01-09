Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO