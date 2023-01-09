ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Here Are 31 Quirky High School Mascots In Louisiana

Louisiana is pretty well known for it's flair. The epicenter of Mardi Gras, the home of Bourbon Street, and setting for legendary movies and television shows. But the flair of the state isn't limited to entertainment for adults. In Louisiana, the creative flair can especially be felt at the high...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Research Shows Where Most Would Go If They Left Louisiana

When you read that tens of thousands of Louisiana residents moved out of the Bayou State since 2021, you might think we are seeing some sort of mass exodus. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that nearly 37,000 Louisiana residents moved away from our state from 2021 through 2022, putting Louisiana near the top of states losing population behind New York, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Man Arrested For Cheating in Big Buck Contest

First it was fishermen and now we can add a deer hunter to the list of cheaters!. You might recall back in early October last year that we got to see video of two anglers being caught in a well renown walleye tournament. Take a look at the video below, but be warned it's somewhat vulgar and laced with profanities.
GEORGETOWN, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Atlantic Hurricane Names For The 2023 Season

Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?

After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
RUSTON, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Playing Mega Millions? These Winning Numbers are the Most Common

Lottery players from across Louisiana and the nation are taking a moment today to contemplate what their new life is going to look like. A life filled with financial freedom. They'll have the ability to travel whenever and wherever they want to go. They'll be able to afford the finest foods and hotels. They will be Mega Millions Jackpot winners.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

146 Reports Of A Giant Fireball In The Texas Sky

A massive meteor put on a big show Tuesday night. There were so many Texas sightings the object was likely the size of a small vehicle. Even a meteor the size of a football can briefly put off enough light to make you think there is a full moon out. This one was a lot more than that, and with so many sightings it must have been a big one.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park

Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
FRISCO, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy