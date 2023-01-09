Read full article on original website
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
Here Are 31 Quirky High School Mascots In Louisiana
Louisiana is pretty well known for it's flair. The epicenter of Mardi Gras, the home of Bourbon Street, and setting for legendary movies and television shows. But the flair of the state isn't limited to entertainment for adults. In Louisiana, the creative flair can especially be felt at the high...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
How Much Louisiana Made From Sports Betting In 2022
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has released the data on how much money the Bayou State made in its first year of legalized sports betting. Let's just say it was a good year of collecting taxes for Louisiana and one man scored huge while betting at casinos here in Lake Charles.
Research Shows Where Most Would Go If They Left Louisiana
When you read that tens of thousands of Louisiana residents moved out of the Bayou State since 2021, you might think we are seeing some sort of mass exodus. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that nearly 37,000 Louisiana residents moved away from our state from 2021 through 2022, putting Louisiana near the top of states losing population behind New York, California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
Louisiana Man Arrested For Cheating in Big Buck Contest
First it was fishermen and now we can add a deer hunter to the list of cheaters!. You might recall back in early October last year that we got to see video of two anglers being caught in a well renown walleye tournament. Take a look at the video below, but be warned it's somewhat vulgar and laced with profanities.
Atlantic Hurricane Names For The 2023 Season
Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.
Listener Identifies Where to Get ‘Cheap Eggs’ in South Louisiana [AUDIO]
We're all looking to save money these days. In recent weeks we have seen a spike in prices for things like gas and even groceries. Many on social media are now talking about how expensive it is to get eggs, and we recently discussed this topic On-Air. One listener called...
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
Playing Mega Millions? These Winning Numbers are the Most Common
Lottery players from across Louisiana and the nation are taking a moment today to contemplate what their new life is going to look like. A life filled with financial freedom. They'll have the ability to travel whenever and wherever they want to go. They'll be able to afford the finest foods and hotels. They will be Mega Millions Jackpot winners.
146 Reports Of A Giant Fireball In The Texas Sky
A massive meteor put on a big show Tuesday night. There were so many Texas sightings the object was likely the size of a small vehicle. Even a meteor the size of a football can briefly put off enough light to make you think there is a full moon out. This one was a lot more than that, and with so many sightings it must have been a big one.
Louisiana Drug Agents Arrest Man With Load of Mushroom Chocolates
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars. On January 5th, 2022, K-9 Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru vehicle on Interstate 49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, later...
Louisiana, Why Don’t We Have Edible King Cake Babies Yet?
Unfortunately, one of the most fun Mardi Gras traditions has, for the most part, become a thing of the past, and for understandable reasons. However, with a little bit of ingenuity, we may be able to bring it back. When I was a kid, one of my favorite things about...
Universal Studios Reveals Plans for New Texas Theme Park
Texas and Louisiana residents may soon no longer have to head east through that God-forsaken tunnel in Mobile or wait endless hours for a Southwest "Fun Fare" to Florida to get their Universal Studios theme park fix. The company unveiled plans yesterday that suggests the new center of family fun might be just a few hours' drive in the other direction.
Mom Shows Daughter Getting Hilarious ‘Revenge’ After Rooster Attack [PHOTOS]
I think most moms would do this. A mother in Mississippi posted what happened to a rooster after it attacked her daughter and now that post has gone viral. Megan Schmidt posted photos of the marks left on her daughter after their rooster attacked her in their yard. As you...
