Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
J.Crew to Close Portland Location PermanentlyTy D.Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
thereflector.com
Ninth annual Race for Warmth scheduled for end of January
Runners and walkers will have the opportunity to raise awareness and funding for Operation Warm Heart during the ninth annual Race for Warmth on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Clark Public Utilities customer-funded program helps families in financial crisis pay heating bills. All of the proceeds will go to support people in need, stated a news release from CPU.
thereflector.com
WSU Vancouver to hold preview day for prospective students
Prospective college students are invited to Washington State University Vancouver’s preview day at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The preview day is free and open to the public. Check in will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Dengerink Administration Building. During the two-hour program, guests will learn about...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Clifford Conner: 1938-2023
The family of Clifford Charles Conner is sad to announce his passing on Jan. 1, 2023. Cliff was born on July 30, 1938, to John and Edith Conner. He had an older brother, Mel, and a younger brother, Glen. Cliff was a lifelong Battle Ground resident, graduating from Battle Ground High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Stark, in December 1956, and they recently celebrated 66 years together. Cliff is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters, Tani (Elton) Mask and Denise (Randy) Stuart; and son, Don (Kari) Conner. He has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
thereflector.com
Ken Lader appointed to lead Clark County Public Works
Ken Lader was recently appointed as the director of Clark County Public Works by County Manager Kathleen Otto. In October 2022, Lader was appointed by the Clark County Council to serve as the county’s engineer. He will continue to serve in that position and his appointment as director takes effect immediately, stated a news release from the county.
thereflector.com
Blossoms that thrive in late winter
Late winter and early spring can be a lovely time in Clark County gardens and landscapes. There are so many blooming plants that thrive in our climate and are undemanding of busy homeowners. Who needs to grouse about our gray skies when we have so many options for flowers at...
thereflector.com
Clark County kicks off body-worn camera program
A program to equip deputies of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with body-worn cameras now has a dedicated funding source, as the first moves for the program included the appointment of a chief deputy to oversee the implementation this month. Sheriff’s commander Michael McCabe will begin his role as...
thereflector.com
County councilor Belkot to prioritize her district in policy
Clark County Councilor Michelle Belkot said by the time she assumed her District 2 seat, her work was already underway. Belkot, one of three newly-elected members on the county council, secured a win in the November general election. “I’m just trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible,”...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground contractor to pay $115,000 in Ecology settlement
A Battle Ground-based contractor settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology and will pay $115,000, some of which will go toward a project that supports the watershed the department found the contractor polluted. Hamilton Excavating LLC agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and provide $90,000 for a project approved...
thereflector.com
‘Not just a King County or a Clark County problem’: Inslee talks homelessness, other statewide issues
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin on Jan. 9, he and other lawmakers participated in...
thereflector.com
Vital Care’s new location, expanded hours aim to fill health care gap
Did you break your ulna, or arm bone, on a Saturday at 7 p.m. in Battle Ground?. Call Vital Care, heads of the company that own the corporation said. The business has been at its current location at 101 NW 12th Ave., Suite 107, since August, owner Tom Cichosz said. The facility was previously housed at a spot in the Battle Ground Village.
thereflector.com
State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation
A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
Comments / 0