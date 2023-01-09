The family of Clifford Charles Conner is sad to announce his passing on Jan. 1, 2023. Cliff was born on July 30, 1938, to John and Edith Conner. He had an older brother, Mel, and a younger brother, Glen. Cliff was a lifelong Battle Ground resident, graduating from Battle Ground High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Stark, in December 1956, and they recently celebrated 66 years together. Cliff is survived by his wife, Lois; daughters, Tani (Elton) Mask and Denise (Randy) Stuart; and son, Don (Kari) Conner. He has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

