Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
BGR.com

Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island

DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Phone Arena

Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Digital Trends

Under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro raises 3 big questions

The pill-hole cutout was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a few months back, and it seems like Apple already wants to make it smaller. A new report from The Elec claims that the company is planning to introduce an under-display Face ID setup next year. The feature is supposedly in the pipeline for iPhone 16 Pro series, and not the iPhone 15 lineup, which will be launching later this year.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Apple Insider

iPhone SE 4 allegedly canceled, perhaps over Apple's 5G modem failures

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple wanted to release aniPhone SE 4 in 2024 as a test bed for its in-house modem chip, but development failures may have led to the cancellation of the budget iPhone. The rumored iPhone...
Digital Trends

Want an OLED MacBook? Apple may finally reveal it next year

Apple could launch its first OLED MacBook in 2024 in a move that will fuel a “surge” in OLED laptop sales. It will mark the first time Apple will adopt the tech in its portable computers and could significantly ramp up their display capabilities. The news comes from...
CNET

Apple May Add Touchscreens to Macs, Report Says

After years of avoiding the feature, Apple may be developing touchscreens for its Mac computers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The hands-on tech could reportedly debut on MacBook Pro laptops as early as 2025. The Pro would still have a traditional keyboard and trackpad, but its screen would let users swipe...
