Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island
DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Phone Arena
Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Everyone's Worst Fears About the Roomba Have Come True
Read this before you buy a robot vacuum of any kind.
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Digital Trends
Under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro raises 3 big questions
The pill-hole cutout was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a few months back, and it seems like Apple already wants to make it smaller. A new report from The Elec claims that the company is planning to introduce an under-display Face ID setup next year. The feature is supposedly in the pipeline for iPhone 16 Pro series, and not the iPhone 15 lineup, which will be launching later this year.
What to expect from Apple in 2023
Apple had a safe but steady year, does it have any surprises in store for 2023?
Warning for millions of iPhone owners – don’t ignore vital Apple alert
Scam phone calls aren't new, but they're increasingly devious. An Apple support page warns iPhone owners to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls. They can seem very convincing, but could be a ploy to steal your personal info – or even your cash. "Scammers use fake Caller ID...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Apple Insider
iPhone SE 4 allegedly canceled, perhaps over Apple's 5G modem failures
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple wanted to release aniPhone SE 4 in 2024 as a test bed for its in-house modem chip, but development failures may have led to the cancellation of the budget iPhone. The rumored iPhone...
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Digital Trends
Want an OLED MacBook? Apple may finally reveal it next year
Apple could launch its first OLED MacBook in 2024 in a move that will fuel a “surge” in OLED laptop sales. It will mark the first time Apple will adopt the tech in its portable computers and could significantly ramp up their display capabilities. The news comes from...
CNET
Apple May Add Touchscreens to Macs, Report Says
After years of avoiding the feature, Apple may be developing touchscreens for its Mac computers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The hands-on tech could reportedly debut on MacBook Pro laptops as early as 2025. The Pro would still have a traditional keyboard and trackpad, but its screen would let users swipe...
On this day in history, Jan. 9, 2007, Steve Jobs introduces Apple iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco
Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, Apple's first smartphone, at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco on this day in history, Jan. 9, 2007. The product changed society and Apple's bottom line.
