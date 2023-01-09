ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
71st Annual Miss Universe Competition In New Orleans

Saturday, January 14, 2023, the 71st Annual Miss Universe Competition Finals will take place in the Cresent City. The final competition will feature 80 women from around the world representing their countries and territories. All hoping to clinch the convenient crown in the prestigious beauty competition. New Orleans will host...
Lake Charles, LA
