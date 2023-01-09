Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough
Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza
For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka-Junto Nakatani: WBO Formally Orders Mandatory Title Fight
A rematch between Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco was always doubtful despite the demand immediately after their recent twelve-round draw. The WBO sent a reminder of why that was always the case. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Ioka is officially ordered to next defend his WBO junior bantamweight title versus countryman...
Boxing Scene
Clavel: Biggest Fight Out There For Me Is Seniesa Estrada, Will Be A Million-Dollar Fight For Both Of Us
Kim Clavel views her upcoming title unification bout as the first step towards becoming undisputed junior flyweight champion. It’s hardly the end game for the undefeated Montreal native, who believes that status will lead to her ultimate jackpot fight. “The biggest fight out there for me is Seniesa Estrada,”...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Eyeing Unification at 140 Next, Puello, IBF Winner
Regis Prograis figures he may as well try to unify his division if none of his mandatories are willing to step up to the plate. The newly crowned WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans recently became the focus of business politics, when a proposed fight with former champion Jose Ramirez fell through after Ramirez balked at the terms of the purse split, which was 65-35 (as determined by the WBC) in favor of the champion, Prograis.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Boxing Scene
“King Ry” + ”Tank” = A 2023 Fight to Remember
Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis. In a ring. Together. With gloves and trunks. Though there’s been far more talk recently about fights that don’t get made than ones that do, it appears – gasp! – as if this one’s actually got a chance to get past the SOUCRES SAY stage.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith To Be Streamed By DAZN in U.S., Other Countries
DAZN have announced that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan. Chris...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz
Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
Boxing Scene
Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara - Undercard Information
Dalton Smith will make the second defence of his British Super-Lightweight Title against Billy Allington on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s highly anticipated WBA Featherweight World Title showdown with avoided Mexican Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday February 18, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata - Carrying Momentum
One of the best stories of 2022 was an explosion of top-tier matchmaking in women’s boxing. While women’s boxing may not have the depth of the men’s side as yet, the most anyone can ask for is to see the best in the sport facing off regularly.
Boxing Scene
Jonathan Guidry vs. Bermane Stiverne - Undercard Information
Six undercard clashes have been announced as part of the “Let Freedom Ring! Clash of the Champions!” event presented by Don King Promotions at Casino Miami Jai-Alai on Saturday, Jan. 21. Hall of Fame promoter Don King has put together another super sensational card headlined by the NABA...
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Inks Managerial Pact With Peter Kahn
Peter Kahn has signed 2021 Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel ‘El Doctorito’ Rivera, (2-0, 2 KOs), to an exclusive, long-term managerial contract. The native of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico has quickly impressed in the professional ranks winning his first two bouts in the flyweight division. “When I was a...
Boxing Scene
Matty Harris Pumped For Return on Eubank Jr. vs. Smith Card
Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) will face off against Czech Republic’s Jiri Surmaj (3-2, 2KOs) on the undercard of the domestic clash of the year between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena, Manchester. For his last scheduled bout,...
Boxing Scene
Subriel Matias-Jeremias Ponce Set For February 25 In Minneapolis; Part Of Showtime Card
Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce have a date and a site for their 140-pound title fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that Matias and Ponce will square off for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title February 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis. Showtime will televise their 12-round bout as part of a tripleheader, the second of two “Showtime Championship Boxing” broadcasts in February.
Boxing Scene
Prograis: If Shoes Was on the Other Foot, I Would Have Taken 85-15 in Ramirez’s Favor
Regis Prograis doesn’t buy Jose Ramirez’s various alibis for not fighting. Prograis, the WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans, and Ramirez, a former unified titlist, were projected to fight each other, but the fight fell through after Ramirez declined to move forward with the purse bid. Ramirez’s main issue was with the split, which was 65-35 in favor of Prograis, the champion. That split, in fact, was originally supposed to be 70-30, in line with the WBC’s title mandates, but Ramirez’s promoter, Top Rank, was able to to improve it in favor of their client. Still, that was not enough Ramirez, who also insisted that, as the bigger proven draw, the split should have been closer to 60-40.
