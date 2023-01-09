Regis Prograis doesn’t buy Jose Ramirez’s various alibis for not fighting. Prograis, the WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans, and Ramirez, a former unified titlist, were projected to fight each other, but the fight fell through after Ramirez declined to move forward with the purse bid. Ramirez’s main issue was with the split, which was 65-35 in favor of Prograis, the champion. That split, in fact, was originally supposed to be 70-30, in line with the WBC’s title mandates, but Ramirez’s promoter, Top Rank, was able to to improve it in favor of their client. Still, that was not enough Ramirez, who also insisted that, as the bigger proven draw, the split should have been closer to 60-40.

