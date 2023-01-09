David Price’s valedictory
While his former congressional colleagues in Washington were struggling to elect a House speaker on Friday, David Price was talking to the East Chapel Hill Rotary Club, delivering his first speech as a former congressman. Price represented North Carolina’s 4th District for 44 years, serving since 1987, with only a two-year break due to losing an election in 1994. Before […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post David Price’s valedictory first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0