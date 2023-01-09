Read full article on original website
WSLS
Vehicle fire on I-81S in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 through Montgomery County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 118. As of 6:47 p.m., the south center lane, right...
supertalk929.com
Woman charged with reckless driving following fatal crash in Pulaski
A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, VA Monday resulted in one fatality and reckless driving charges against a woman. A report from Virginia State Police says the crash happened in Pulaski at around 3:30 PM on Lee Highway near the intersection of Honaker Road. A vehicle driven by Monica C....
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
WSET
90-year-old man dead, woman charged following crash on Route 11 in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 90-year-old man is dead following a crash in Pulaski County on Monday afternoon. At 3:34 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. They said a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was driving...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
WSLS
Portion of Green Ridge Road in Northwest Roanoke closed as crews respond to house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers should avoid Green Ridge Road at Cove Road in Northwest Roanoke if they can due to a house fire Thursday morning. At this time, the road is closed and won’t be open for another hour or so, Roanoke Fire-EMS says. We’re told the home...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with June Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that took place in June 2022 in Northwest Roanoke. Malcolm Harrison, 32, of Roanoke was arrested on several charges related to the shooting. Authorities say Harrison was identified as the suspect in the...
wfxrtv.com
Car crash in Montgomery County causing delays, cleared
UPDATE — VDOT says the earlier reported crash in Montgomery County is now cleared. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Montgomery County is causing delays this morning. According to reports, drivers on I-81 can expect delays due to a car crash at mile marker I-05.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in and around Pembroke and Narrows from July to Oct. 2022. Authorities say on Oct. 3, 2022, deputies worked with the Pembroke Police Department to conduct...
wwnrradio.com
WVDOH fills in massive sinkhole in Hinton
CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews have filled in a massive sinkhole along WV 20 in Hinton in preparation for permanent repairs in the spring. In June, a sinkhole about six feet wide and about 30 feet deep opened on WV 20 next to the Hinton police station. A 90-year-old drain under the road began failing, leading to the collapse. WVDOH work crews installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material under the road, but heavy rains from Hurricane Nicole on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, washed out the fill and made the sinkhole worse.
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WDBJ7.com
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
WSLS
Noke Van Co. in Roanoke redesigns vans for adventure seekers
ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a first-of-its-kind business in the Roanoke Valley and Virginia. Noke Van Co., based in Roanoke, redesigns vans to create a home on the go for adventure seekers. “We love the idea of giving people an outlet and being able to go...
wfxrtv.com
Car overturns and ends up in Little River in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man passed away after a car overturned and ended up in the Little River in Montgomery County. Deputies say a 911 call was received at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road. When deputies and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that was overturned in the Little River with one person inside.
Summers County Sheriff’s Department arrest two people for breaking and entering
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people from Talcott are facing charges after breaking and entering. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a breaking and entering investigation in the Pence Springs area. Deputy T.A. Withrow was able to obtain information about two suspects involved in the incident and quickly tracked them down.
McDowell County’s all-electric school bus deploys
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – McDowell County’s first all-electric school bus will be deployed to serve the local area. On January 10, 2023, the brand new zero-emission school bus nicknamed the ‘Beast’ will deploy. The all-electric zero emission bus will see its first day in action on Tuesday, January 10,2023, and will run the Bus […]
WSLS
Georgia man sentenced in 2020 Clifton Forge murder case
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – A Georgia man has been sentenced for the murder of a Clifton Forge resident in 2020, according to Ann Gardner, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County. On Tuesday, 44-year-old Kenneth Staples was sentenced to life suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for...
Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
WSLS
19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.
WSLS
Heads up! Line of heavy rain to arrive late Thursday afternoon, evening
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong cold front that will produce severe weather in the Southeast Thursday. If there’s any chance of that happening here Thursday evening, it will be south of Highway 58 where the air will be warmer. The heaviest rain arrives in the...
