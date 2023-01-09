CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews have filled in a massive sinkhole along WV 20 in Hinton in preparation for permanent repairs in the spring. In June, a sinkhole about six feet wide and about 30 feet deep opened on WV 20 next to the Hinton police station. A 90-year-old drain under the road began failing, leading to the collapse. WVDOH work crews installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material under the road, but heavy rains from Hurricane Nicole on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, washed out the fill and made the sinkhole worse.

HINTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO