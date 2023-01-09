Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD students participate in Twisted Tales writing contest
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Four students from Caldwell High School were recently accepted into publication for the Young Writers “Twisted Tales” March Edition. Congratulations to Sam Cochran, Emely Rivera, Marily Reyes, and Asher Boniol. The contest allows students to take a classic narrative of good versus evil and...
KBTX.com
Annual ‘Go Texan’ auction to raise money for graduating seniors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1973, Brazos County Go Texan has raised scholarships and endowments for local youth to attend the college of their choice. This year is no different. The annual Brazos County Go Texan Dance and Auction is happening on Saturday, January 21 at the Brazos Center. Together...
KBTX.com
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
KBTX.com
Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.
KBTX.com
TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program. The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is...
KBTX.com
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum longtime Director of Education retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Shirley Hammond is retiring after over 21 years as the Director of Education at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. During her tenure, Hammond created and fostered new education programs to align with and enhance the Texas Education Knowledge and Skills Curriculum. She worked with educators on education programs and oversaw Education Docents and Texas A&M Student Interns of the Education Department.
KBTX.com
Wreaths Across America offers ‘wreath match’ after record year in 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wreaths Across America remembered a record 3,006 Brazos Valley veteran graves in December 2022. “For the first time ever, 100% of all of the veterans in the city cemeteries were able to receive wreaths,” volunteer co-chair Ellen Fuller said. Each December on National Wreaths Across...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Things To See And Do In Bryan, Texas
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The town of Bryan, Texas, developed from the train tracks passing through the city and the cotton fields supplying raw materials to the rest of the country. Bryan recently celebrated its 150th anniversary as a town. Many buildings are now listed on the register of historic buildings. The old town area is a delightful area to explore.
KBTX.com
Family hopes upcoming fundraiser for loved one will also raise awareness about throat cancer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is hoping to help spread awareness about throat cancer and help their loved one at the same time. Bill McKamie has been through radiation and chemo during his cancer fight and has had treatment at Scott and White Temple. Bill is a truck...
KBTX.com
Franklin’s Bryson Washington elects to kick off college career at Baylor next week
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - They filed into Lions Gym Wednesday afternoon as Bryson Washington announced he would be graduating early after signing with Baylor back in December to continue his football career. Washington was a two way starter and two time state champion for the Lions. As a running back...
KBTX.com
Women’s hoops prepares to host Tennessee Thursday Night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.
KBTX.com
American Red Cross encourages blood donations for National Donor Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the wintertime the American Red Cross says blood and platelet donations decline across the country. National Blood Donor Month encourages people to donate blood and save a life. Executive Director Jennifer Young says at the American Red Cross says a blood donation takes about eight...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M loans robotics equipment to Bryan ISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M is giving a long-term loan of robotics equipment for all of Bryan ISD’s elementary and intermediate schools. This is to help students have access to robotics at their campuses. Teachers and staff had training Saturday to learn how to build them.
KBTX.com
Annual Luckey’s Rod Run draws hundreds of classic car lovers to B/CS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers from across the Lone Star State rolled into Bryan-College Station for fun and fellowship on Sunday. More than 100 classic cars, trucks, and hotrods were on hand in the parking lot of J Cody’s Steak and Barbecue as well as the surrounding lots for the event which has become a January tradition.
KBTX.com
College Station picks up district win against Rudder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less. Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.
KBTX.com
Book named Texas A&M Ventures GM
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seasoned sports marketer Erik Book has been promoted by LEARFIELD to serve as general manager for Texas A&M Ventures, its local team dedicated entirely to the Aggies. Book joined Texas A&M Ventures as director of business development in November 2018 to lead sales efforts, which...
KBTX.com
Rudder Rangers beat College Station 69-60
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10. College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson...
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber fine-tunes its legislative action plan ahead of 88th legislative session
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The 88th Texas Legislature convenes Tuesday at the state capitol in Austin, and business leaders are already fine-tuning their plans to present to lawmakers. For lawmakers, a new session means new priorities that they’ll have to iron out. The Texas Legislature will have 140 days during...
KBTX.com
Keep your houseplants fresh, vibrant for National Houseplant Appreciation Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On National Houseplant Appreciation Day, with that the Three talks to plant shop owner Bree Fraisier about how to keep your plants healthy, and the benefits of having one. Fraisier says if you are buying a plant for the first time, pick the right pot. She...
KBTX.com
Next weather maker pulls spring warmth & wind into the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is off to the third warmest start the Brazos Valley has experienced in 141 years of record keeping. Each and every one of the first nine days of the year has ended with an afternoon temperature anywhere from 8° to 18° above average. Tuesday and Wednesday will add to that warmth when spring-like temperatures, wind, and humidity once again fill in from the south.
