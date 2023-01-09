Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s […]
Kings coach Mike Brown pleads for All-Star consideration for Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his observations of Friday’s 139-114 thumping of the Rockets to sweep the two-game series at Golden 1 Center, the big moments from several key players, Sacramento being five games over the .500 mark at the halfway point of the season and pleads for All-Star attention, […]
"I just understand the business side" - Draymond Green indicates how his time as a Warrior is about to come to an end amid increasing focus on younger stars
Draymond Green acknowledges the possibility of entering free agency as the Golden State Warriors shift their focus to younger talents.
"You've never seen another video from our practice" -Draymond Green confirms 'sucker punching' video was leaked to portray him as a villain
Warriors marquee veteran Draymond Green confirms ‘someone’ wanting to harm his image after leaked punching video fiasco
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse
The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed. “Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as...
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
“Kobe was about to sign a $200 million deal with Adidas. Who was next in line?” - Tracy McGrady on landing a multi-million contract with Adidas
T-Mac revealed why he's still grateful for how things panned out between Kobe and Adidas in 2002
NBA teams had ''Shorter Than Spud'' promo nights where live fans shorter than Spud Webb get 50% discount
At one point, many NBA teams got their fair share of the Spud Webb phenomena.
