ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Boys Fall to Lewiston 74-46 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team fell to the Lewiston Blue Devils 74-46 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Wednesday, January 10th. Lewiston led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-17 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter Yusuf Dakane scored 12 points, with 8 of those coming via 4 steals, as Lewiston outscored Bangor 26-18 to take a 50-35 lead.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Orono Boys Beat MDI 68-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Orono Boys Basketball team beat the MDI Trojans 68-54 in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th. Orono jumped out to a 17-13 lead and led 34-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Orono was led by Pierce...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Central Boys Nip Mattanawcook Academy 50-48 [STATS]

The Central Boys Basketball Team traveled up to Lincoln, coming home with a 50-48 win over the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx on Wednesday, January 11th. Central led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and clung to a 2-point lead at the end of the 1st Half 20-18. The Red Devils led 37-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
LINCOLN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Beat Bucksport 80-16 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 80-16 in a battle of Hancock County Teams on Monday night, January 9th in Bucksport. The game was in little doubt after Ellsworth led 22-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles were up 51-5 at the end of the 1st Half, and led 70-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 5 (January 1-7) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 12th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
847
Followers
5K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy