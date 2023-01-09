ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Metro News

Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested along I-79 near Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man wanted in the murder of his estranged wife in Pittsburgh suburb was arrested on I-79 near Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department, and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Newswatch 16

PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County

LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs

The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Metro News

Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. The victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home at 9 a.m. Saturday stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Body found near Gateway Connector in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Maintenance workers in Fairmont found a decomposing body on the Gateway Connector Tuesday morning. Workers found the body around 10:45 a.m. and believe it may have been there for a month or more. Unconfirmed reports indicate the body may be that of a man who was...
FAIRMONT, WV
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Metro News

Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont earlier this month. Fairmont police responded to the call on Jan. 4 and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
FAIRMONT, WV
aroundambler.com

Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

