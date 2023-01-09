Read full article on original website
Metro News
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested along I-79 near Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man wanted in the murder of his estranged wife in Pittsburgh suburb was arrested on I-79 near Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department, and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
Metro News
Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County
LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs
The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
erienewsnow.com
Number of People Denied Firearms Purchases in Pennsylvania Down, Law Enforcement Referrals Up in Last 3 Months of 2022
The number of people who were denied firearms purchases in Pennsylvania was down in the last three months of 2022 compared to the previous year, but the number of law enforcement referrals is up, according to numbers released Wednesday by Pennsylvania State Police. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) was...
Metro News
Morgantown man faces multiple charges following burglary investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police in Morgantown arrested a local man who allegedly broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw, and struck an officer while being arrested. The victim told police that Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, was in her home at 9 a.m. Saturday stealing things and punched her in the jaw when she confronted him.
Metro News
Body found near Gateway Connector in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Maintenance workers in Fairmont found a decomposing body on the Gateway Connector Tuesday morning. Workers found the body around 10:45 a.m. and believe it may have been there for a month or more. Unconfirmed reports indicate the body may be that of a man who was...
Knife-Wielding Robber Sticks Up Lehigh Valley Gas Station: State Police
A masked robber wielded a knife to steal almost $4,000 from a Lehigh Valley gas station early Wednesday, and state police are trying to find him. The suspect waltzed into the Valero at 6007 West Main Boulevard in East Allen Township just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 11, produced a knife, and demanded…
In PA county jails, guards use pepper spray and stun guns to subdue people in mental crisis
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When police arrived on the scene, they found Ishmail Thompson standing naked outside a hotel near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He had just punched a man. After his arrest, a mental health specialist at the county jail said Thompson should be sent to the hospital for psychiatric care.
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
Pennsylvania seniors targeted in series of robberies: police | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
Metro News
Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont earlier this month. Fairmont police responded to the call on Jan. 4 and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
Pa. cities on list of 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Company linked to 2022 Pa. crash involving lab monkeys has shut down
The company linked to the transportation of the lab monkeys involved in an accident near Danville a year ago has ceased operations. That was confirmed by Jeffery Quebedeaux, owner of Quebedeaux’s Transport, and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) records. The records show Quebedeaux’s was placed out of service on...
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion
In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its failed...
