ETOnline.com
The 12 Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More
Whether you like it or not, winter is here. With chilly temps, snow, and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags
Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
The 11 best pairs of leggings with pockets that our style editors swear by
Leggings with a built-in pocket can make them more convenient and suited for all-day wear. These are 11 of our favorite leggings with pockets.
Hypebae
Fendi x Tiffany & Co. Craft Iconic Blue Baguette Handbags
Fendi is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag with the ultimate collaboration featuring Tiffany & Co. and the jeweler’s signature blue shade. The capsule collection consists of four styles of the Baguette ranging from nano and pico versions to the medium size. Crafted in smooth leather, shiny croco leather with diamonds and silk satin, each handbag is entirely covered in the “Tiffany Blue” hue, while silver hardware completes the designs.
voguebusiness.com
Amazon to sell new and pre-worn designs from Rent the Runway
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. New and secondhand Rent the Runway clothing will now be available to buy directly on Amazon, marking an expansion of the former’s core rental business model as it works to build awareness. The move also offers a win for Amazon to carry more designer fashion. Both have been working for years on these pursuits — Rent the Runway on convincing more people to rent their clothing, and Amazon on elevating its fashion offering.
Lindsey Vonn Slips On Moon Boots & Models Gucci Vault Altitude Collection Pieces on the Slopes
Lindsey Vonn teamed up with Gucci Vault on its latest collaboration. The former Olympic skier and the luxury brand worked together to create a range of vibrant ski jackets, puffer vests, as well as ski pants that give a vintage, meets graffiti-inspired aesthetic. Vonn posted to her Instagram on Monday, when the Vault Altitude collection launched. She wore a light blur puffer coat with a multicolored face from Head with matching ski pants. She also wore a blue helmet and goggles from Yniq Eyewear. Gucci partnered with eight different brands, including these two, for a capsule that marries fashion with the...
Rent the Runway is now selling secondhand luxury clothes on Amazon from 35 designers including Tory Burch and Kate Spade.
"We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business," RTR founder and CEO Jenn Hyman said.
Rent the Runway Links With Amazon
Rent the Runway has landed on Amazon. The designer rental specialist said it is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront that will sell “pre-loved” looks and exclusive new items from its Design Collective. More from WWDPuppets and Puppets RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04 The resale looks from the company’s rental business will include hundreds of styles from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, Rag & Bone, Tibi, Kate Spade New York and others with the selection spanning casual styles, workwear,...
fashionweekdaily.com
Delphine Arnault Named CEO At Dior (And More Shake Ups At LVMH), Versace Lands On Madison Avenue
Along with a series of moves at LVMH, Delphine Arnault, the eldest child of magnate Bernard Arnault, is taking on her first CEO role. Arnault will now lead Dior, marking a homecoming of sorts from her role as deputy general manager from 2008 until 2013. Since then, Arnault has been instrumental as Louis Vuitton’s second in command, helping to implement crucial partnerships as the label’s executive vice president, as well as spearheading the LVMH Prize. Speaking of his daughter’s impact at Vuitton, Arnault said her leadership helped the company to “advance significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records. Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior.”
What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2023? Execs from Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom & More Weigh In
Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...
thezoereport.com
The Upward Slope Of Modern Ski Style
This winter, ski wear took over the fashion discourse. Khaite launched a ski capsule; fashion labels cross-pollinated with sport-first brands — see the LoveShackFancy x Bogner Fire + Ice collab and Michael Kors and Ellesse drop — to create on-trend pieces for the slopes; and legacy houses like Prada partnered with Aspenx to make designer puffers. Mountain style, which encompasses what you wear on and off the slopes, has become a major lifestyle selling point for brands and retailers as shoppers look to adopt an Alpine-chic aesthetic.
intheknow.com
7 cozy sweaters that are totally giving après ski vibes
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This winter, it’s all about après ski style....
Stella McCartney on Building a More Sustainable Fashion Industry in 2023
Stella McCartney has long been at the forefront of fashion’s sustainability movement. But despite a flurry of climate commitments from brands in recent years, change has remained slow across the industry at large. In fact, figures provided by the United Nations Fashion Charter suggest just 15 percent of its signatories—those most committed to environmental action—are on track to achieve the 1.5 degrees celsius pathway set out by the Paris Agreement. “Greenwashing is a phrase for a reason,” the designer tells Vogue via Zoom from her Wiltshire home. “Our industry is very good at PR and very good at making things seem other than they really are.”
Slow Fashion and Fast Fashion: What to Know
Slow fashion vs fast fashion…what’s the difference? You’ve probably heard these two terms more often in recent years. If you’re not completely clear about what it all means, or why you should care, keep reading for a quick summary of the basics.
