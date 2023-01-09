Along with a series of moves at LVMH, Delphine Arnault, the eldest child of magnate Bernard Arnault, is taking on her first CEO role. Arnault will now lead Dior, marking a homecoming of sorts from her role as deputy general manager from 2008 until 2013. Since then, Arnault has been instrumental as Louis Vuitton’s second in command, helping to implement crucial partnerships as the label’s executive vice president, as well as spearheading the LVMH Prize. Speaking of his daughter’s impact at Vuitton, Arnault said her leadership helped the company to “advance significantly, enabling the brand to regularly set new sales records. Her keen insights and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in driving the ongoing development of Christian Dior.”

