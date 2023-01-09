ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon women's basketball drops out of top-20 of latest AP Poll

By Jarrid Denney
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJQXv_0k8dQ89S00
(Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oregon women’s basketball program fell just short of a signature win Sunday in its 79-71 loss to Arizona in Tucson.

As a result, the Ducks dropped slightly in Monday’s updated AP Poll.

Oregon, which sat at No. 18 last week, fell to No. 21 in Monday’s poll and tallied 144 points. The Ducks are the lowest-ranked of the five Pac-12 teams that cracked the top-25.

Stanford remains the No. 2 team in the nation, as it has for much of the season. UCLA, which beat Oregon in Eugene in December, landed at No. 8. Utah (No. 10) and Arizona (No. 14) made the cut as well.

South Carolina, once again, landed at No. 1 and received all 28 first-place votes.

Ohio State, which topped Oregon at the San Diego Invitational in December, landed at No. 3.

After splitting last weekend’s road trip against the Arizona schools, Oregon (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) will look to get back on track this week.

The Ducks will host Washington (9-5, 1-3) in Eugene on Friday at 7 p.m. PT. Then, they will host Washington State (11-4, 1-3) Sunday at noon PT.

**Three takeaways from Oregon’s nail-biting road loss to Arizona**

The Oregon women’s basketball program nearly captured a signature win on Sunday but fell short in the final moments.

The No. 18 Ducks hung close with the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats, but lost 79-71 in Tucson and dropped to 12-3 on the season and 2-2 in Pac-12 play. The rivalry between Oregon and Arizona has evolved into one of the most intense in the conference in recent seasons, and Sunday’s matchup was another thriller.

The Ducks and Wildcats changed leads 21 times and neither team took a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter until there were just 36 seconds remaining.

Freshman Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 18 points, and Te-HIna Paopao and Endyia Rogers finished with 17 apiece.

Here are three takeaways from Oregon’s nail-biting loss at the McKale Center.

Grace VanSlooten continues to impress

It’s still very, very early in Grace VanSlooten’s Oregon career. But the freshman forward is already playing like one of the best players in the Pac-12.

VanSlooten was Oregon’s most productive offensive player in her first trip to the most hostile road environment in the conference. She scored some huge buckets for the Ducks down the stretch, despite battling cramps in both legs for much of the second half.

During his postgame radio interview, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said VanSlooten “wasn’t even close to 100%” during the week and he isn’t sure about her injury status at this point.

Van Slooten finished the evening with a +/- of -3, which was the best among Oregon’s starters. She played 34 minutes on the evening and was aggressive looking for shots against a tough Arizona defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

No. 9 Arizona Basketball returns to action against OSU

CORVALLIS, OR – Fresh off a big loss to Washington State last Saturday, No. 9 Arizona Basketball (14-2, 3-2) takes on Oregon State (7-9, 1-4). After an abysmal week, No. 9 Arizona Basketball is back in action and on the road, as they look to bounce back from their loss to Washington State.
CORVALLIS, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Football: Who Has Elected To Stay?

We take a look today at the players that are NFL eligible that have announced their decision to return for the 2023 season, or have not declared for the NFL draft or have entered the transfer portal to date. Expect continued movement in the 2023 roster; the Ducks currently have...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

What Evan Williams’ Commitment Means for Oregon

Oregon continued its hot run of commitments in the transfer portal on Tuesday with the addition of former Fresno State safety Evan Williams. The Ducks needed to add some pieces to their secondary this offseason after losing players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Focusing on safety, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff were able to add a talented pair of prospects from the prep level in Tyler Turner (enrolled) and Kodi DeCambra in the 2023 recruiting class, but that pair of defensive backs will likely need some time to develop before cracking the rotation.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks improved dramatically on offense, regressed on defense, special teams in 2022

Oregon had its best offense since 2015, its poorest defense since 2016 and its worst all-around special teams in at least the last 15 years. The Ducks (10-3) ended the first season of the Dan Lanning era with improvements nearly across the board on offense, none more dramatic than in passing yards (284.8) and scoring (38.8 points). UO had its most passing yards and total offense since 2015 and its most points since 2014 thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, and an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the FBS.
EUGENE, OR
allsportstucson.com

Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon

The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the most-recent Pac-12 team to win a title.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Amazon “Last Mile” Distribution Center Sells for $22.3 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 11, 2023) – Cushman & Wakefield of San Francisco and Cushman & Wakefield | Picor arranged the sale of the Amazon Last Mile Distribution building at 775 W Silverlake Road in Tucson in a net investment sale for $22.3 Million ($451 PSF). The 49,500-square-foot distribution center with 15 loading docks, is located near I-10 and I-19, close to downtown Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

4th Avenue Burger Joint Has Closed

The great food chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain once said few things in life are better than the cheeseburger. An expertly prepared piece of meat topped with a slice of cheese, maybe a squirt from some condiments, and that’s all you need. He also said you can add to the cheeseburger, but that’s all you’re doing. You’re adding to it. It isn’t necessarily making it better. In the modern culinary world, there’s a fine line between gimmick food, and food that simply has too many things going on for its own good (and for anyone to truly enjoy). Ultimately, the patrons will decide if the food is good enough for return visits, or if they would rather go somewhere else for a simple, delicious cheeseburger. For one local Tucson restaurant, the crowd has spoken.
TUCSON, AZ
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
96K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy