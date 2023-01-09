Oregon women's basketball drops out of top-20 of latest AP Poll

(Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oregon women’s basketball program fell just short of a signature win Sunday in its 79-71 loss to Arizona in Tucson.

As a result, the Ducks dropped slightly in Monday’s updated AP Poll.

Oregon, which sat at No. 18 last week, fell to No. 21 in Monday’s poll and tallied 144 points. The Ducks are the lowest-ranked of the five Pac-12 teams that cracked the top-25.

Stanford remains the No. 2 team in the nation, as it has for much of the season. UCLA, which beat Oregon in Eugene in December, landed at No. 8. Utah (No. 10) and Arizona (No. 14) made the cut as well.

South Carolina, once again, landed at No. 1 and received all 28 first-place votes.

Ohio State, which topped Oregon at the San Diego Invitational in December, landed at No. 3.

After splitting last weekend’s road trip against the Arizona schools, Oregon (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) will look to get back on track this week.

The Ducks will host Washington (9-5, 1-3) in Eugene on Friday at 7 p.m. PT. Then, they will host Washington State (11-4, 1-3) Sunday at noon PT.

**Three takeaways from Oregon’s nail-biting road loss to Arizona**

The Oregon women’s basketball program nearly captured a signature win on Sunday but fell short in the final moments.

The No. 18 Ducks hung close with the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats, but lost 79-71 in Tucson and dropped to 12-3 on the season and 2-2 in Pac-12 play. The rivalry between Oregon and Arizona has evolved into one of the most intense in the conference in recent seasons, and Sunday’s matchup was another thriller.

The Ducks and Wildcats changed leads 21 times and neither team took a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter until there were just 36 seconds remaining.

Freshman Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with 18 points, and Te-HIna Paopao and Endyia Rogers finished with 17 apiece.

Here are three takeaways from Oregon’s nail-biting loss at the McKale Center.

Grace VanSlooten continues to impress

It’s still very, very early in Grace VanSlooten’s Oregon career. But the freshman forward is already playing like one of the best players in the Pac-12.

VanSlooten was Oregon’s most productive offensive player in her first trip to the most hostile road environment in the conference. She scored some huge buckets for the Ducks down the stretch, despite battling cramps in both legs for much of the second half.

During his postgame radio interview, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said VanSlooten “wasn’t even close to 100%” during the week and he isn’t sure about her injury status at this point.

Van Slooten finished the evening with a +/- of -3, which was the best among Oregon’s starters. She played 34 minutes on the evening and was aggressive looking for shots against a tough Arizona defense.