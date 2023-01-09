ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Durham police vehicle hit, officer uninjured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer’s vehicle was hit overnight, according to police. This happened near the 1800 block of Front Street. Police said the officer was not injured in the incident and the suspect took off from the scene.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire

A mobile home in eastern Moore County was destroyed in a fire Monday. Emergency units were dispatched to the blaze on Kelly Drive in Cameron just before 2 p.m. The first arriving units advised heavy fire was showing from the structure as well as a pump house on fire. Both...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police, SBI investigating shooting

A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

4-year-old Nashville boy reunited with family thanks to police K-9

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy found running in the middle of a road Tuesday was reunited with his family with help from a police K-9. Around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, contract-company workers showed up at the Nashville Fire Department with the boy whom they had located running in the middle of Western Avenue near South Barnes Street, according to Nashville police.
NASHVILLE, NC

