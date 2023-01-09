Read full article on original website
cbs17
Vape pen battery thrown out window ignites brush fire along I-40 in Cary, fire officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The source of an accidental brush fire that slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoking battery from a vape pen, according to the Cary Fire Department. Cary fire, along with crews from Western Wake Fire and Swift Creek, responded...
cbs17
‘It was a calling’: Senior chaplain building chaplaincy program for Raleigh Fire Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fires, crashes, and other emergencies — firefighters see it all. The Raleigh Fire Department is building a program to provide comfort for both firefighters and fire and accident victims. The goal is to instill hope. For 25 years, the Rev. Jeffrey Neal responded to...
cbs17
Durham police vehicle hit, officer uninjured
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer’s vehicle was hit overnight, according to police. This happened near the 1800 block of Front Street. Police said the officer was not injured in the incident and the suspect took off from the scene.
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire
A mobile home in eastern Moore County was destroyed in a fire Monday. Emergency units were dispatched to the blaze on Kelly Drive in Cameron just before 2 p.m. The first arriving units advised heavy fire was showing from the structure as well as a pump house on fire. Both...
cbs17
Durham barbecue restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
cbs17
‘New level of fear’: Car crashes, shots fired in daytime at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tape surrounds a portion of the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham as a search for two suspects is underway following a shots fired call Tuesday morning. Two suspects shot at two victims walking in front of a business shortly after 10:30 a.m., according...
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
2nd arrest made after fatal Burlington shooting on Foster Street, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A second person was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Burlington last year, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. James Donavan Rowell, 46, was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree murder. He is in the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond. Rowell’s arrest comes […]
'They tried to rip him apart': Knightdale woman, her small dog attacked by pit bulls
The pit bull attack had neighbors in the Covington Cross community coming out of their homes and calling the police for help.
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
WRAL
Durham police, SBI investigating shooting
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The Durham Police Department is being assisted by the SBI with the investigation.
cbs17
Moore County teen injured by gunfire after someone shot into residence, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager. Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
4-year-old Nashville boy reunited with family thanks to police K-9
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old boy found running in the middle of a road Tuesday was reunited with his family with help from a police K-9. Around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, contract-company workers showed up at the Nashville Fire Department with the boy whom they had located running in the middle of Western Avenue near South Barnes Street, according to Nashville police.
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s pinned during Raleigh 4-car crash on Western Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.
