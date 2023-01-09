ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Widefield trade school program receives donation

By Brett Yager
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (MiLL) in Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) received a $12,500 donation from the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) to further advance its trade programs.

The MiLL provides trade career pathways for students in Cabinet Manufacturing, Construction Technology, and Welding Technology. MiLL students receive hands-on experience using state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and Computer Numerical Controlled (CNC) machines.

With the potential for completing four school years of training before entering the workforce, MiLL students begin their career paths fully prepared for immediate productivity.

“We are so grateful to our partner IWF for this generous donation as it will allow us to continue to provide technology and equipment that students need to attain career-connected learning that will support their transition into industry. These funds will also help provide opportunities for students to visit on-site manufacturing facilities to gain an extended knowledge of the field and the possible jobs they can pursue,” said Nikki Carter, WSD3 Career and Technical Education Director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcklz_0k8dPkRu00
Courtesy: Widefield School District 3

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. WSD3 will host a community conversation with Dr. Tatiana Bailey, an economist with Data-Driven Economic Strategies on the positive impact that industry and education partnerships are making in Colorado’s workforce. The event will be held at 4450 Foreign Trade Zone Boulevard off Bradley Road.

KXRM

KXRM

