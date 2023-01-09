Read full article on original website
Learn to fish event
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding its annual Get Hooked! Learn to Fish event Saturday, January 21. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ojibwa Golf & Bowl in Chippewa Falls. It’s a free fishing event with instruction by local fishing...
Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The mission of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Park Project is to raise enough funds to be able to create a safe and fun play space for our local youth. The overall goal for the two-phase project is to raise $97,000 with $44,274 raised so far. This...
WAGNER TAILS: July and Serenity
BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Named July, which is the month she arrived at the cat rescue, this black and white cat is about five years old. July was found in Chetek last year and currently lives at the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County while she waits to find a new home. Caretakers describe her as loving and friendly with people, but she isn’t fond of sharing attention.
CVASing Community Choral Concert
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CVASing, or Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, is holding a rally day, Sunday, January 15 as the start of rehearsals for its March 5 Community Choral Concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. January 15, with the rehearsal at 7 p.m. at Trinity...
Grant set to update Eau Claire emergency comm center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire county’s emergency communications center will be upgrading its services after receiving an $89,000 grant. City Council members approved the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. The Eau Claire emergency center manager, Greg Rosno, said the money will go towards upgrading...
108th Annual Eau What a Night is slated for January 25th at the Pablo Center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, January 25th at the Pablo Center. The event is from 4:30 pm until 10 pm with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.
Hope Gospel Mission unveils expansion to its facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area non-profit helping community members experiencing homelessness unveiled an expansion to its facility. Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire runs a short stay living space to provide a place for people without one. As part of its expansion, it made the bathroom, living room and laundry areas larger.
Registration open for Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023. According to a media release from RCU, the event is scheduled to be held in-person on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The event is set to include a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra presents its “Family and Friends” free concert featuring “Tubby the Tuba” and Vivaldi’s Concerto for two Cellos. The concert is Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Free tickets...
BETTY HABLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Betty Hable for the Sunshine Award. Betty has given us 30+ years of volunteering her time and her work at the Bloomer Civic Center. Betty has been on the Bloomer Senior Board as a board member and the board treasurer, building supervisor, and janitor.
MATT & REINA THORNSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Matt and Reina Thornsen for the Sunshine Award. Matt and Reina and their children are always around to help us out or the kids are coming to visit for hugs and bringing goodies. This last snowstorm, Matt brought over some hot coffee. We had no electricity for a while. They are the best neighbors we have ever had.
Eau Claire City Council to consider “No Mow May”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council will be considering an initiative that would let homeowners delay some of their yard work for a month. It’s called “No Mow May.”. “‘No Mow May’ is a conservation-based initiative that encourages people not to mow their lawns...
Eau Claire and Altoona fire departments considering possible merger
EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Two area fire departments could become one. That’s an option the City of Eau Claire and the City of Altoona are looking at for the future. This is not the first time Eau Claire and Altoona have considered a larger partnership. With growing communities and changing needs, the conversation could be different this time around.
Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re driving down Menomonie Street, you may notice progress is being made on the new County Materials Complex. Curtis Williams, project superintendent, said construction is on track. “Everything is going good at this time and everything is on schedule at this time,” Williams...
NEILLSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Neillsville Police Department for the Sunshine Award. Two officers stopped to have a snowball fight and show the kids of Neillsville the fun and good side of police officers. Stacey Fausett.
School District of Altoona approves referendum question
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -This April, voters living within the School District of Altoona will see a referendum question on the ballot. In a special meeting Wednesday night, Altoona’s Board of Education approved a referendum question for the upcoming spring election. The district is looking to raise $26 million to address the needs of its growing student body.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
CFAUSD adding two days to end of 2022-23 school calendar
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced they are adding two days to the end of the 2022-23 school year. As a result of this year’s current cancellations, April 10, June 5, and June 6 are slated to be make-up days for students, according to a letter from Superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent to families.
