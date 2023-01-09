ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxkansas.com

Retail store coming to Wichita faces hiring challenge

A mega-retailer with one of the most die hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. Scheels says it plans to open July 1st, but not before facing a big hiring challenge. The company has about 100 people hired right now, but are looking for a target of around...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WSU Tech’s culinary school opens to students in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new culinary school is opening in downtown Wichita. You may have seen their big “Niche” sign at the corner of Broadway and William. The building, once known as Henry’s department store, will soon be home to WSU Tech students interested in the culinary arts.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Superior hit boiler milestone in December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita middle school student on Tuesday was sent to a hospital after ingesting a marijuana-based gummy. School officials said a nurse at Christa McAuliffe Academy was contacted by a teen who ingested the edible. Police and EMS were then called to the school. Wichita Public...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council approves project to hand out Narcan kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita City Council approved funding for a project Tuesday to hand out Naloxone, or Narcan, kits in hopes of preventing drug overdose deaths. The Wichita Overdose Recovery Kit Expedited Delivery, or WORKED, project is in partnership with Safe Streets Wichita. The coalition received just over $20,000 for it.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day

A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy