Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Manager says beloved store is back at NewMarket Square but worries that not many know
A longtime NewMarket Square store has returned to the center at 21st and Maize Road, but the concern is not enough people know to keep the store in business.
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
foxkansas.com
Retail store coming to Wichita faces hiring challenge
A mega-retailer with one of the most die hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. Scheels says it plans to open July 1st, but not before facing a big hiring challenge. The company has about 100 people hired right now, but are looking for a target of around...
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
KAKE TV
West Wichita residents fighting second builder rezoning request for major multi-family home development
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On January 4th, residents of a west Wichita neighborhood went to the District Advisory Board meeting in hopes of getting plans for a new development across the street stopped. Now, just days later, another developer wants to build on the lot just east of 135th and...
KWCH.com
WSU Tech’s culinary school opens to students in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new culinary school is opening in downtown Wichita. You may have seen their big “Niche” sign at the corner of Broadway and William. The building, once known as Henry’s department store, will soon be home to WSU Tech students interested in the culinary arts.
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita, Sedgwick County join forces in flood-reduction effort
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and Sedgwick County are joining forces to apply for a FEMA grant that could help cover a $40 million project that would reduce flooding in portions of far west Wichita and the surrounding area. The project consists of building two dams on...
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
Crime Stoppers issues $2,400 in rewards in December
In 2022, tips from the public in Sedgwick County led to 105 arrests, solved 32 open cases, and led to the apprehension 18 fugitives.
South Wichita park explanation worse than I thought, due to City Hall ‘right-sizing’ | Opinion
City doesn’t have the ability to do park job without $736,000 in consultants, manager tells council.
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
A chimney caused a house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night.
Hutch Post
Superior hit boiler milestone in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
KWCH.com
Wichita student sent to hospital after ingesting marijuana-based gummy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita middle school student on Tuesday was sent to a hospital after ingesting a marijuana-based gummy. School officials said a nurse at Christa McAuliffe Academy was contacted by a teen who ingested the edible. Police and EMS were then called to the school. Wichita Public...
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man.
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council approves project to hand out Narcan kits
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita City Council approved funding for a project Tuesday to hand out Naloxone, or Narcan, kits in hopes of preventing drug overdose deaths. The Wichita Overdose Recovery Kit Expedited Delivery, or WORKED, project is in partnership with Safe Streets Wichita. The coalition received just over $20,000 for it.
Adult dogs at Kansas Humane Society $23 until end of January
Adult dogs at the Kansas Humane Society will have a $23 adoption fee from now until the end of January.
Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day
A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
Comments / 0