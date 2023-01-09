ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Thomas Harland “Tom” Hoyer

Er, 80, of Frankfort died January 8, 2023 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born October 1, 1942 in Frankfort, Ind to the late Guy E. & Frances A. (Harland) Hoyer. He married Phyllis Wright on September 3, 1966 and she survives. Tom was a 1960 graduate...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Jane Claudon

Jane Claudon, 90, of Frankfort, Ind., and a former Valparaiso resident, died January 6, 2023 at Wesley Manor. She was born August 26, 1932 in Frankfort, Ind. to the late Walter Patrick & Mary Pauline (Kelley) Hays. She married Roger K. Claudon on June 15, 1969 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2014.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

David Carter Hamilton

David Carter Hamilton, 66 of Frankfort, died January 6, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born June 18, 1956 in Akron, OH, to George & Lois (Saum) Hamilton. Dave was a 1974 graduate of Snider High School and attended both Indiana University and Purdue University. He moved to Frankfort in 1977, to his family’s farm now known as Bittersweet Nursery. His marriage was to Debbie Cooper and together they ran and operated Bittersweet Nursery for the last 30 years. Dave, as many of you know, never knew a stranger, was always smiling, always happy to see you and share a story. He provided more than a service to our community, he employed many teenagers, taught them not only to just plant trees, but how to work hard, be proud of your accomplishments and be a positive influence to our community and future.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton

Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
TIPTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Dense Fog Advisory in Affect Until 9 A.M.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, east central Indiana, north central Indiana and south central Indiana. Visibility one quarter mile or less could happen with dense fog. Besides Clinton, other affected areas...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Schools of Frankfort Approve Second New Class for 2023-24 School Year

The Community Schools of Frankfort Board of Education approved the second new course for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday night. “Over the past two months, we’ve added two additional courses — one is a pathway course and the other is an elective within the graduation arts requirement,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Rhoda.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12

Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened” Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!” Holden Pharmacy, “Your Community Pharmacy. Located at 359 West Walnut Street, Frankfort. (765) 654-4300.
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Special Hearing To Be Held Friday In The Delphi Murder Case

A special Judge set to hear multiple issues Friday in the Delphi murder case. Richard Allen’s defense attorneys have added to the list of what they want, including the names and address’s of those who may testify during the trial released to them. Allen was arrested October 26th...
DELPHI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy