Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Thomas Harland “Tom” Hoyer
Er, 80, of Frankfort died January 8, 2023 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born October 1, 1942 in Frankfort, Ind to the late Guy E. & Frances A. (Harland) Hoyer. He married Phyllis Wright on September 3, 1966 and she survives. Tom was a 1960 graduate...
Jane Claudon
Jane Claudon, 90, of Frankfort, Ind., and a former Valparaiso resident, died January 6, 2023 at Wesley Manor. She was born August 26, 1932 in Frankfort, Ind. to the late Walter Patrick & Mary Pauline (Kelley) Hays. She married Roger K. Claudon on June 15, 1969 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2014.
David Carter Hamilton
David Carter Hamilton, 66 of Frankfort, died January 6, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born June 18, 1956 in Akron, OH, to George & Lois (Saum) Hamilton. Dave was a 1974 graduate of Snider High School and attended both Indiana University and Purdue University. He moved to Frankfort in 1977, to his family’s farm now known as Bittersweet Nursery. His marriage was to Debbie Cooper and together they ran and operated Bittersweet Nursery for the last 30 years. Dave, as many of you know, never knew a stranger, was always smiling, always happy to see you and share a story. He provided more than a service to our community, he employed many teenagers, taught them not only to just plant trees, but how to work hard, be proud of your accomplishments and be a positive influence to our community and future.
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
Dense Fog Advisory in Affect Until 9 A.M.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, east central Indiana, north central Indiana and south central Indiana. Visibility one quarter mile or less could happen with dense fog. Besides Clinton, other affected areas...
Community Schools of Frankfort Approve Second New Class for 2023-24 School Year
The Community Schools of Frankfort Board of Education approved the second new course for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday night. “Over the past two months, we’ve added two additional courses — one is a pathway course and the other is an elective within the graduation arts requirement,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Rhoda.
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12
Request Made for Some Kind of Stop Light at Entrance to Blue/Green Elementaries
Bud McQuade has been trying to get a stop light or stop sign at the entrance to Blue Ridge and Green Meadows elementary schools at the Kelley Road intersection, trying to emphasize the importance of student safety in the area. McQuade would like to get support letters and mail them...
Special Hearing To Be Held Friday In The Delphi Murder Case
A special Judge set to hear multiple issues Friday in the Delphi murder case. Richard Allen’s defense attorneys have added to the list of what they want, including the names and address’s of those who may testify during the trial released to them. Allen was arrested October 26th...
Clinton County Council Hears How Much They Will Receive From Opioid Settlement
The Clinton County Council heard a report Tuesday morning from Lorra Archibald of the Opioid Settlement Funding Committee and Brett Barton from Community Corrections on the funds the county would receive from the settlement reached in 2021. “They made a recommendation for how we should spend that first $103,000 the...
