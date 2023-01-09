David Carter Hamilton, 66 of Frankfort, died January 6, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born June 18, 1956 in Akron, OH, to George & Lois (Saum) Hamilton. Dave was a 1974 graduate of Snider High School and attended both Indiana University and Purdue University. He moved to Frankfort in 1977, to his family’s farm now known as Bittersweet Nursery. His marriage was to Debbie Cooper and together they ran and operated Bittersweet Nursery for the last 30 years. Dave, as many of you know, never knew a stranger, was always smiling, always happy to see you and share a story. He provided more than a service to our community, he employed many teenagers, taught them not only to just plant trees, but how to work hard, be proud of your accomplishments and be a positive influence to our community and future.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO