Oregon State

Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Robbins: New laws for the new year

Sometimes, the most obvious of things escape our notice. For example, our elected lawmakers are … um … elected to make laws. And like the predictable bloom of flowers bursting forth in spring, with the turn of every new year comes a blossom of new laws. At least...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Annual vehicle registrations will now include a Keep Colorado Wild Pass

In 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles. Residents may accept or opt out of the pass every year when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail or with a customer service representative in person. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable to another vehicle.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado

Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: We need more real discussion in Congress

It was inevitable that Susan Thistlethwaite would comment on the vote for the Speaker of the House to provide her religious, far-left opinion. It’s so interesting that someone from the murder and corruption capital of the United States finds it necessary to lecture (preach) on morality to us. As...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
