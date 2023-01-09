Read full article on original website
Eagle River Watershed Council: 12 ways to protect water in the new year
2023 is here. With a new year comes new resolutions — like eating healthier, spending more time with friends, or reading more. To assist in the creation of your list, we’re sharing some resolutions here that will protect our watershed and beyond for you to consider as we enter 2023 and year-round.
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America
What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
Robbins: New laws for the new year
Sometimes, the most obvious of things escape our notice. For example, our elected lawmakers are … um … elected to make laws. And like the predictable bloom of flowers bursting forth in spring, with the turn of every new year comes a blossom of new laws. At least...
Annual vehicle registrations will now include a Keep Colorado Wild Pass
In 2023, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The $29 pass fee is included in the vehicle registration price total for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles. Residents may accept or opt out of the pass every year when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail or with a customer service representative in person. The pass is linked to a specific license plate and registration card and is not transferable to another vehicle.
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Western Slope representatives talk legislative priorities in first town hall of 2023
The 2023 Colorado legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 9, kicking off 120 days of lawmakers introducing, modifying and passing bills that address our state’s most pressing issues. Ahead of the opening session, four state representatives from the Western Slope — Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, Representative-elect Meghan Lukens, Representative-elect Elizabeth...
Colorado has two job openings for every available worker. Here’s the plan to fill that gap
Colorado is launching a full-frontal assault on its 38-percent job gap — that’s the difference between job openings and actual hires. The state is changing its approach to fill its high-demand, often better-paying jobs, targeting millions of dollars in grant opportunities for businesses to train or upskill workers.
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Letter: We need more real discussion in Congress
It was inevitable that Susan Thistlethwaite would comment on the vote for the Speaker of the House to provide her religious, far-left opinion. It’s so interesting that someone from the murder and corruption capital of the United States finds it necessary to lecture (preach) on morality to us. As...
