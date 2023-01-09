Read full article on original website
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges
A Salina man is facing drug and weapons charges after a patrol officer and his K9 partner took action. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before midnight on Wednesday, the driver in a Ford Ranger pulled out of a gas station on North 11th Street without turning on the headlights.
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
Police: Suspect stole $45,000 check written by Kan. school district
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 384 are investigating alleged theft in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft at Randolph Middle School, 2 Ram Way, in Randolph, according to the Riley County County Police Department activity report. The Blue Valley School District and Thermal...
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Alpacas shot in Marion County
Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
Death Investigated as Homicide
The death of an Ogden man is being investigated as a homicide. According to the Junction City Police Department, Friday afternoon at 1:17 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Fort Avenue in Junction City in reference to a possible death. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-0lod Carson Simon of Ogden deceased.
Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken
Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office looked for owner of cows ‘trying to hitch a ride on the Interstate’
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office has found the owner of two cows they said were "trying to hitch a ride on the Interstate."
JCFD reports a house fire
Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
