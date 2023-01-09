GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.

