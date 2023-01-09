In many ways, Derek Jeter seemed to exist outside time: the Yankees shortstop, sharp and elegant and effortless and winning, both on the diamond and off, could have slotted into a dozen different Yankees teams over the years. It's only when you look at photos from his whole career that you realize the deep and unique ways he was a product of his time, with a sense of style simultaneously timeless and of its moment. That's one reason he's on the cover of our February issue—and (along with fellow inductees Allen Iverson and Deion Sanders) a member of the inaugural class of the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame.

