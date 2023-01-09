Read full article on original website
Related
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BT's pitch for Mets to use Josh Donaldson as bridge to Manny Machado after Carlos Correa goes to Twins
Brandon Tierney makes his pitch on why the Mets should trade for Josh Donaldson as a stopgap before making a big push for Manny Machado next offseason.
Mets’ options for offense after Carlos Correa deal crumbles
Almost three weeks after Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the agreement, Carlos Correa is now returning to the Twins. Minnesota agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal with Correa on Tuesday after Correa’s right ankle became an issue for the Mets. Now that Correa’s deal with the Mets has fizzled, the team will have limited options this late in the offseason to potentially upgrade the lineup. A few possibilities: 1. Anthony Rendon He’s coming off two straight injury-shortened seasons, but the former All-Star third baseman was signed by general manager Billy Eppler with the Angels and might not cost the Mets much in terms...
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day
That’s what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
Yankees, Mets have top 2023 Rookie of the Year candidates
You will be served this summer in the Big Apple. MLB.com recently polled front-office officials -- from general managers to farm directors, from scouting directors to analytics specialists -- for their predictions on 2023 Rookies of the Year. In the American League, the nod went to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar...
Sports World Reacts To Bizarre Derek Jeter Photos
Yankees legend Derek Jeter is going viral this Wednesday due to his latest photoshoot. Jeter will be on the cover of the February 2023 issue of GQ. He opened up about his baseball career, life as a father and everything in between. While most of the photos of Jeter looked sharp, there's ...
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
thecomeback.com
Three-time All-Star and former Met believes team will sign Carlos Correa
Where will Carlos Correa end up? It’s the most pressing lingering question of the MLB season. That’s particularly amazing, given that Correa has agreed to deals with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. While the Giants seem to be out on Correa, the Mets seem to still be interested. And while the Minnesota Twins have reportedly re-entered the Correa sweepstakes, Carlos Baerga, a three-time All-Star who played with the Mets from 1996-1998, believes that Correa will still end up with the Mets.
Marlins trade Miguel Rojas to NL powerhouse
The Dodgers have acquired shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Marlins in exchange for infielder Jacob Amaya, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported. Los Angeles will assume the entirety of Rojas’ $5M salary, reports Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extrabase. Both teams have announced the deal.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
Derek Jeter Looked the Part
In many ways, Derek Jeter seemed to exist outside time: the Yankees shortstop, sharp and elegant and effortless and winning, both on the diamond and off, could have slotted into a dozen different Yankees teams over the years. It's only when you look at photos from his whole career that you realize the deep and unique ways he was a product of his time, with a sense of style simultaneously timeless and of its moment. That's one reason he's on the cover of our February issue—and (along with fellow inductees Allen Iverson and Deion Sanders) a member of the inaugural class of the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame.
Yankees great Derek Jeter inducted into new Hall of Fame
In 2020, Derek Jeter was elected into the Baseball Hall of fame in his first year of eligibility after receiving 396 of 397 votes. In 2023, Jeter has been inducted into a new Hall of Fame - the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame. The former New York Yankees shortstop...
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Pair of Giants savoring playoff return after infamous boat trip saga
The Giants did not rock the boat after an agonizing wait to get back to the NFL playoffs. Six years ago, then-rookie Sterling Shepard and fellow receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis took advantage of a day off between the end of the regular season and the start of wild-card week to party with Justin Bieber and Trey Songz in Miami. A shirtless photograph of the crew on the deck of a boat went viral, and discussion of whether it was a poor decision dominated the next few days even though they didn’t miss any practices or meetings. “I...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0