Sampson County, NC

jocoreport.com

Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wounded Sampson County Deputy's road to recovery

Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel survived being shot in the leg after struggling with a stolen vehicle suspect in July 2022. WRAL News spoke with Emanuel about her road to recovery and her desire to continue her job. Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel survived being shot in the leg after...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space

SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
cbs17

Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
GARNER, NC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
LUMBERTON, NC

