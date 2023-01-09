Read full article on original website
WRAL
'I was going to die': Sampson County deputy shot in the leg shares journey of recovery
ROSEBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the leg in-the-line-of-duty. Since then, she's gone through surgery and rehab, with the hope of getting back on patrol. "People think I'm crazy, maybe even my husband thinks I'm crazy...
jocoreport.com
Deputies Trying To Identify Attempted Robbery Suspect
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public identifying the person in these photos. On December 30, 2022 around 6:55pm, a man was using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West when the suspect approached him. Armed with a knife he demanded the victim hand over money.
WRAL
Wounded Sampson County Deputy's road to recovery
Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel survived being shot in the leg after struggling with a stolen vehicle suspect in July 2022. WRAL News spoke with Emanuel about her road to recovery and her desire to continue her job. Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel survived being shot in the leg after...
cbs17
Female inmate busted for hiding fentanyl during arrest, Lee County sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A female inmate was caught after Lee County deputies learned she hid drugs during her arrest. On Jan. 6, Lee County Jail Staff found a female inmate, Brianna Marie Smith, 23, of Cameron, with fentanyl. Deputies learned she was concealing the fentanyl on herself during an arrest by another agency.
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
Fayetteville dad guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said both incidents occurred at the school bus stops. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on...
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
jocoreport.com
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
cbs17
Garner stolen vehicle chase ends in multiple crashes, police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police. This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road. Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh. Officers tried to stop both drivers, but...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
WRAL
Large flames surface from roof of Selma house fire
At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma. At least three local fire departments battled the fire on Friday in Selma.
