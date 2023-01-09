ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

App Store's December may not have been all that great

Developers have earned $320 billion from the App Store since its beginning, but an analyst believes revenue from the platform was down year-over-year in December. Apple published its annual year-end report on Tuesday, sharing how...
Businesses can now customize their Apple Maps info & more

With Apple Business Connect, businesses can now specify what information gets shown about them across all of Apple's services, ranging from Apple Maps to Siri. While incorrect routes and misplaced points of interest were the...
iPhone Stuck on the Apple Logo? 5 Effective Methods Are Here

This is how to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo, including a Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system repair, to get your mobile device booting and running once again. One of the worst things to happen...
Apple might use LG to produce micro LED Apple Watch displays

An analyst believes that LG Display is building a small line of micro LED components for next-gen Apple Watch models. Display analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) tweeted on Friday that the...
Apple plans fix for iPhone 14 Pro horizontal lines bug

Apple has confirmed that it is investigating reports of single and multiple horizontal lines appearing on startup screen of the iPhone 14 Pro. As previously reported, the issue affects both the iPhone 14 Pro and...
PC market got hammered in holiday season, but Apple didn't

Last quarter, worldwide sales for all PCs manufacturers were down almost 30% versus the 2021 holiday quarter — but Apple's fell only 2.1% in a quarter without any new Macs. IDC has previously...
Reference to xrOS found in Apple Devices for Windows app preview

Preview versions of Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices for Windows apps have been discovered in the Microsoft Store, and hidden in the code are references to Apple's upcoming mixed-reality operating system. Apple is...
Apple shareholder meeting to be held on March 10

Apple will hold its annual shareholders meeting on Friday, March 10 at 9:00 AM Pacific time. As with previous years, the meeting will be held virtually. Prior to the pandemic, meetings were held at...
Apple's Music & TV apps hit Windows - but only Windows 11

Apple has quietly released PC apps for Apple Music and TV — but the new apps will not run on the near ubiquitous Windows 10. Apple replaced iTunes for Mac users in 2019, splitting...
M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models facing yet another delay

According to a new report, Apple's next-gen 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, slated to get M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, may be out even later than anticipated. However, during October quarterly earnings call,...
Apple's first unionized retail store officially starts negotiations

Unionized Apple employees at the company's Towson, Maryland store have officially started negotiations on pay and working conditions. Towson Apple workers voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) in...
Mobile app market hit by users spending less money on games, but increasing time

App stores from every manufacturer are seeing a revenue decrease driven by gaming, as consumers spent less on in-app purchases. Analysts estimate that App Store revenue was down year-over-year in December 2022, and the...
MoviePass returns, backed by cryptocurrency firm

Previously a disastrously failed service offering cut-price movie theater tickets, MoviePass is attempting to return with new crypto backers, and a plan to help fund film production. At least cryptocurrency sounded like a good...
Mujjo's newest iPhone wallet case works with MagSafe charging

Mujjo has launched a new leather wallet case for the iPhone 14 lineup that works with MagSafe and fits up to three cards. Mujjo is well-known for its leather accessories for Apple devices, and its...
New AirPods Max & $99 AirPods rumored for late 2024

Kuo took to Twitter on Wednesday night to outline a timeline for the budget earbuds, stating that he believes they'll begin shipping in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025. He stated that they will be priced under $100.
Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser will help lead Apple TV+

After Peter Stern's departure, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, will now help manage Apple TV+. On Thursday, a new report from Business Insider revealed the news. Eddy Cue, SVP of Services...
Apple's AR & VR headset will launch into a poorly defined market

Rumors surrounding Apple's virtual reality efforts and a 2023 launch continue to swirl as other companies showed off new and uninspiring devices at the Consumer Electronics Show. The VR space at CES 2023 was not...
Apple Silicon Mac Pro in testing with macOS 13.3

Apple is reportedly testing the Mac Pro using a version of macOS Ventura that is expected to be released in the spring. Gurman is basing this on how Apple's current developer beta is macOS Ventura...
New Microsoft 365 Basic subscription is only $20 per year

Ahead of launching its Microsoft 365 mobile app for iOS at the end of January 2023, Microsoft has announced a new Basic subscription tier. It comes with less storage than the current Microsoft 365 tiers, and only with web and mobile apps rather than desktop ones, but it also costs $2 a month.

