Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 10. As you might have guessed, McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco is named for this Giants star and Hall of Famer. McCovey spent 19 of his 22 seasons with the Giants, sharing 13 of them with fellow franchise icon Willie Mays. McCovey burst onto the scene in 1959, winning the NL Rookie of the Year, and kept raking in accolades from there. He received MVP votes 10 times, won the NL MVP in 1969, led the NL in home runs and slugging three times each and finished his career with 521 homers. McCovey, who ranks in the top 10 all-time for the Giants in nearly every hitting category, became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1986.

