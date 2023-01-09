Read full article on original website
Related
Which Cardinals are set for the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
ST. LOUIS – Baseball is a global game, and some of the top talents from all around the world are preparing for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The international competition returns in March for the first time in six years after a few pandemic-related delays. The upcoming World Baseball Classic will be the fifth tournament since its debut in 2006.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
WILX-TV
Detroit Tigers to adjust outfield dimensions
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced that adjustments to the outfield dimensions are coming to Comerica Park after receiving feedback from fans, players, and front-office stakeholders. The release stated that for 2023 Opening Day, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet. Additionally, the height of...
Former Braves GM John Coppolella reinstated by MLB five years into lifetime ban
A permanent ban for John Coppolella has lasted just five years, as the former Braves general manager was reinstated by Major League Baseball. Coppolella had resigned from his position with Atlanta — and was later permanently banned — in fall 2017 after violating MLB rules related to signing international players. “We can confirm that Mr. Coppolella has been reinstated, given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement. After Coppolella resigned amid an investigation, he was placed on...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 10
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 10. As you might have guessed, McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco is named for this Giants star and Hall of Famer. McCovey spent 19 of his 22 seasons with the Giants, sharing 13 of them with fellow franchise icon Willie Mays. McCovey burst onto the scene in 1959, winning the NL Rookie of the Year, and kept raking in accolades from there. He received MVP votes 10 times, won the NL MVP in 1969, led the NL in home runs and slugging three times each and finished his career with 521 homers. McCovey, who ranks in the top 10 all-time for the Giants in nearly every hitting category, became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1986.
Orioles Outright Chris Vallimont
The Orioles announced this afternoon that righty Chris Vallimont has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment last week. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Norfolk. Vallimont, 26 in March, has yet to reach the major league level. A former Marlins draftee, he was dealt to the Twins...
FOX Sports
Mariners to induct Félix Hernández into team Hall of Fame
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will induct Félix Hernández into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday. Hernández, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be the 11th inductee for the club. The ceremony will be held Aug. 12 during a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Aaron Whitefield
Aaron Whitefield was among the 66 players who appeared in a game for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2022 season, which marked his first big league action in two years. The Brisbane, Australia native originally signed with the Minnesota Twins in 2015 and he would go on to make his MLB debut five years later. He went hitless in his only at-bat but appeared in three overall games and scored a run.
Comments / 0