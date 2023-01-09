Read full article on original website
933kwto.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Shooting
The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. 17 year old Antwon Taylor faces charges in a shooting that happened at Battlefield and Kansas Expressway on October 6. A judge certified Taylor as an adult on January 9. The police...
KYTV
Douglas County sheriff & deputy arrest man for making threats against courthouse staff
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff and a deputy arrested a man accused of making a terroristic threat against workers at the courthouse. Aaron Meier, 52, of Ava, faces charges in the case. A judge scheduled a court appearance for Friday. Investigators say he threatened to burn the...
KYTV
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor. Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound...
933kwto.com
Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
KYTV
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested Dustin Hagerman in early January after wreckers pulled car after car from a property in west Springfield. Hagerman faced 18 local warrants. According to investigators, he admitted to police he stole cars and other property. He also was on the “Most Wanted” list back in 2012.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kodie Lee Ray. He’s charged with forgery in Greene County. There’s a felony warrant out for his arrest. Springfield police believe the 28-year-old is in the Greene County area, and is possibly homeless. Officers describe Ray as...
KYTV
DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
koamnewsnow.com
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
krcgtv.com
Springfield man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after 2018 rampage
A man found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Laclede Record
Deputies seek burglary suspect
Laclede County deputies searched for a burglary suspect near the 119000 block of HH Highway Friday night, but Sheriff David Millsap said Monday he is no longer believed to be in the area. In a Facebook post Friday Millsap said they were seeking a thin male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans who ran from a traffic stop. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
KYTV
Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
KYTV
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Placed On 24-Hold
A 25-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of felony assault in the 3rd-degree on a special victim, assault in the 4th-degree on a special victim, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. Dylan L. Taylor was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail.
KYTV
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
Man Dies After Crashing His SUV Into Springfield House
A man died after crashing his SUV into a home in Springfield Friday night, but no one in the home was injured. Springfield Police said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Norton and National. Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Young entrepreneurs bring rolled ice cream to Branson
A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14. Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice...
