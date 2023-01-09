OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

