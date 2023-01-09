ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Shooting

The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. 17 year old Antwon Taylor faces charges in a shooting that happened at Battlefield and Kansas Expressway on October 6. A judge certified Taylor as an adult on January 9. The police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

Deputies seek burglary suspect

Laclede County deputies searched for a burglary suspect near the 119000 block of HH Highway Friday night, but Sheriff David Millsap said Monday he is no longer believed to be in the area. In a Facebook post Friday Millsap said they were seeking a thin male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans who ran from a traffic stop. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
KOLR10 News

Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KYTV

Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
REPUBLIC, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Placed On 24-Hold

A 25-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of felony assault in the 3rd-degree on a special victim, assault in the 4th-degree on a special victim, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. Dylan L. Taylor was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The three men charged in the death of 17 people in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake will appear in court this week. According to court documents Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, are all scheduled for preliminary hearings on Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Young entrepreneurs bring rolled ice cream to Branson

A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14. Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice...
BRANSON, MO

