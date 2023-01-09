ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman’s baby delivered after she’s fatally shot outside Amazon warehouse, MN cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
A pregnant Minnesota woman is dead after being shot in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse, but her baby survived, Minnesota police say.

Responding to a 911 call, officers with the Lakeville Police Department found the 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked outside of an Amazon fulfillment center at 6:51 p.m. on Jan. 8, the department said in a news release.

First responders performed lifesaving measures and the woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with “ life-threatening injuries ,” a release said.

She died at the hospital but staff were able to deliver her baby, the release said. No update on the newborn’s condition was given.

Police say 32-year-old Donte Rapheal McCray — who has “employment affiliation” at the Amazon facility — was involved in the shooting.

McClatchy News reached out to Amazon for comment on Jan. 9 and is awaiting a response.

McCray knew the victim, police said, but the nature of their relationship is unclear.

He was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and booked into the Dakota County Jail, police said.

