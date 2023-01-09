ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers celebration draws backlash after Damar Hamlin incident. ‘Bad look’

By TJ Macias
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G21ZH_0k8dO7U700

The Pittsburgh Steelers are drawing major backlash online following a celebration move that has some NFL fans steaming.

During the last seconds of their 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8, the Steelers celebrated a Alex Highsmith sack of quarterback Deshaun Watson by performing a “CPR” motion on the field.

The move comes on the heels of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Cincinnati during a match against the Bengals during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was revived by a defibrillator before being rushed to the hospital.

According to a Steelers fan account, the celebration move has been done throughout the season prior to Hamlin’s tragic incident.

“Fans who haven’t watched much of the Steelers haven’t seen them do the CPR celebration before, but think it was bad timing,” the tweet read. “Steelers do it all the time prior to Hamlin’s situation. They weren’t intending to mock Damar Hamlin whatsoever.”

However, some football fans took to Twitter to express their anger at the move.

Highsmith shared a photo of the Steelers and the Browns united in prayer on the field prior to the game in support of Hamlin.

Even though the Steelers secured the win over Cleveland during Week 18, they weren’t able to get a spot in the AFC Playoffs for the 2022 NFL season.

Meanwhile, the entire NFL and its fan base have shown waves of support for Hamlin as he recovers from a Cincinnati hospital with his family surrounding him.

All this 99-year-old Missouri woman wants from Santa is … KC Chiefs star Travis Kelce?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move

For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
518
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy