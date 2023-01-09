Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving trainer

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker took to social media on Monday to apologize for pushing a member of Detroit's medical staff during Sunday night's game, an action that led to his ejection.

Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in Green Bay's loss after shoving a trainer attending to Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!" Walker posted in one of three tweets Monday morning.

It's the second time this season Walker has been ejected.

His first came on Oct. 30 when he shoved a non-uniformed player on the Buffalo Bills sideline. Walker is the only player since 2000 to get kicked out of multiple games in a season, according to ESPN. The penalty gave the Lions first-and-goal at the Packers' 5 and they scored three plays later for a 20-16 lead, the final margin. The loss eliminated Green Bay from the postseason.

"I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's game. "I mean, we've had a guy get ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career, and we've got to be much more mentally tough."

Walker finished with 121 tackles - five for loss - to go with 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 17 games (16 starts) in his rookie campaign.

The Packers selected him No. 22 overall in this year's draft.