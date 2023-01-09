Read full article on original website
KWQC
Boundary changes lead to changes for students in DCSD
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 11 hours ago. The...
KWQC
Public money for private schools? Quad-Cities teachers say no way
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced her legislative agenda this week – the policies she wants lawmakers to enact in Des Moines this spring. Top among them is her plan to give public money to families who want to attend private schools. The governor says all children,...
Illinois state reps, Chicago aldermen oppose planned migrant shelter at old Woodlawn school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- State representatives and aldermen came together Sunday to voice their opposition to a plan from the City of Chicago to turn a vacant South Side school into a shelter for migrants. "We do believe that this community has a right to have a voice in what happens here," said State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago). "But we also know that we can't pit Black and Brown people against each other. It's happened for generations, and we're standing here saying that we will not stand for it. We're standing here saying that this mayor and this city has to have a plan both for asylum seekers and for communities that have been here."CBS 2 first reported on the construction happening at the old Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn in October. In order to transform the school into an emergency shelter, $1.5 million will be spent. Currently all shelters are at or over capacity. The city is expecting more people coming to seek asylum in the coming weeks.
KWQC
Davenport gives final approval to MLK Plaza project
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved a final development agreement with the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK plaza on Wednesday. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and an Enhance Iowa Grant to fund part of the $1.1 million dollar project, located next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady Street.
