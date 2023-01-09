Louisiana bakery donates 100 king cakes to American Troops overseas

SLIDELL, La. — For the 18th year in a row, OPERATION WE CARE will send a little taste of home to our troops fighting overseas.

One hundred patriotic king cakes were prepared with love by Randazzo’s Camellia City Bakery, in Slidell.

Each king cake adorned in red, white, and blue, for our American heroes.

Volunteers picked up the king cakes and brought them to the VFW Post in Lacombe.

There, volunteers will pack, close and label the decorated shipping boxes.

Of the 100 king cakes, 50 were donated by Camellia City Bakery.