Shanquella Robinson honored on birthday, family continues quest for answers on her death in Mexico

A North Carolina woman who died in October while on vacation in Mexico is being honored by family and friends on her birthday.

Sunday, the family held a balloon release in Charlotte to remember Shanquella Robinson who would have turned 26 on Monday.

The tribute was held at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.

Mario Black, founder of Million Youth March in Salisbury and Charlotte, told ABC Affiliate WSOC he attended the balloon release to support the family in such an uneasy time.

Robinson was found dead in her hotel room on Oct. 29 while vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas.

Robinson's family started asking questions about her death once they received the autopsy report. Her father said the family was told she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy on her body found that she died because of injuries to her neck and spinal cord.

The autopsy did not mention alcohol, only stating that she was found unconscious in the living room and died within 15 minutes of her injuries.

Investigators in Mexico confirm an arrest warrant has been issued in the case but no arrest has been made.

The FBI Charlotte field office has been in contact with Robinson's family but is not releasing any other details.

The state attorney general's office in Baja California Sur said the case remains open and nothing has been ruled out in Robinson's death.