ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Shanquella Robinson honored on birthday, family continues quest for answers on her death in Mexico

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akozL_0k8dMqkd00

A North Carolina woman who died in October while on vacation in Mexico is being honored by family and friends on her birthday.

Sunday, the family held a balloon release in Charlotte to remember Shanquella Robinson who would have turned 26 on Monday.

The tribute was held at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.

Mario Black, founder of Million Youth March in Salisbury and Charlotte, told ABC Affiliate WSOC he attended the balloon release to support the family in such an uneasy time.

Robinson was found dead in her hotel room on Oct. 29 while vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas.

Robinson's family started asking questions about her death once they received the autopsy report. Her father said the family was told she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy on her body found that she died because of injuries to her neck and spinal cord.

The autopsy did not mention alcohol, only stating that she was found unconscious in the living room and died within 15 minutes of her injuries.

US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing in Mexico

A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of central NC until 9 am.

Investigators in Mexico confirm an arrest warrant has been issued in the case but no arrest has been made.

The FBI Charlotte field office has been in contact with Robinson's family but is not releasing any other details.

The state attorney general's office in Baja California Sur said the case remains open and nothing has been ruled out in Robinson's death.

Shanquella Robinson's Death Investigation

'Crime of femicide': Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Mexic o

Shanquella Robinson death being investigated as femicide. Here is what it means

Rally for American Shanquella Robinson, who died in Mexico, calls for justice

Shanquella Robinson update: Woman vacationing in Mexico may have received care hours before death

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon

Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice. That included a balloon release Sunday afternoon at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens in Charlotte. “They can’t silence her. They can’t silence us. You know,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents

Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing …. Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Former high school basketball coach charged. Former...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

1 injured in shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Justice for Shanquella Robinson

Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice. Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville nursing home saw its rating drop dramatically following a WBTV investigation. In October, WBTV investigated Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center following a call from a viewer. State inspectors had found dozens of violations at the facility during an inspection earlier in 2022. Despite that,...
PINEVILLE, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy