Champaign County, IL

Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjUmJ_0k8dM9Jz00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month.

Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Crime Stoppers looking for Mahomet man wanted on two warrants

Security cameras captured images of a person of interest who was in the area at the time of the crime. The person is described as a middle-aged White male who was wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray or olive-green hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and boots.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtuC5_0k8dM9Jz00
    Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dU0bB_0k8dM9Jz00
    Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Xu1I_0k8dM9Jz00
    Photo courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Champaign Police are asking for help in identifying this person. Anyone who has information regarding this crime or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash if an arrest is made using that information.

