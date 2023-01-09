Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month.

Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Security cameras captured images of a person of interest who was in the area at the time of the crime. The person is described as a middle-aged White male who was wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray or olive-green hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and boots.

Champaign Police are asking for help in identifying this person. Anyone who has information regarding this crime or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips are submitted anonymously and can be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash if an arrest is made using that information.

