Latest PFF mock has a surprise pick for the Vikings

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Monday morning, we released our first mock draft roundup with 14 different mock drafts that had the Minnesota Vikings selecting 12 different players. There were some really good picks and ones that left our heads scratching.

That is where the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus comes in. It has a position that the Vikings do kind of need but a player that isn’t close to my radar in the first round.

Mike Renner released his first mock draft of the year and he has the Vikings selecting Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee. Here is what Renner had to say about the Cardinals quarterback.

“General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is tied to Kirk Cousins for only one more season, and the Vikings’ roster is too good to where they won’t be getting the pick of the litter in a draft anytime soon. That could mean taking advantage of a deep quarterback class to start a year early on developing Cousins’ successor. McKee is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the draft class but was put in a lot of unwinnable situations on tape at Stanford.”

Okay, let’s start here. Yes, McKee has a good arm and Stanford was not a great place for him. The program isn’t great, but at the college level, you want to see them overcome obstacles and elevate their team. That isn’t something that he did at the college level.

Do the Vikings need a quarterback of the future? Absolutely they do, but taking a player in McKee who likely doesn’t make my top five quarterbacks in round one is going to be a struggle for me to call a good pick.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

