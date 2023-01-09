ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Outsider.com

Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake

A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

House fire in North Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.

April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
OTTERTAIL, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Ottertail Man who Drowned in Otter Tail Lake Identified

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
OTTERTAIL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
kvrr.com

Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Dies At Hospital, Others Rescued

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
OTTERTAIL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents

(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
CASS COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog

(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Lakers Boys Outlast Otters 66-65

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakers boys’ basketball team won a close game against the Fergus Falls Otters at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. Detroit Lakes beat Fergus Falls 66-65 and improved to 6-4 overall. The Lakers were led by Devon Berg, who scored 23 points in the winning effort.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
FARGO, ND

