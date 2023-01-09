Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Polar Fest Plunge Celebrating 27th Year in Detroit Lakes February 25
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual tradition of jumping into the ice cold waters of lake Detroit known as the Polar Fest Plunge will be celebrating their 27th year on February 25. The Polar Fest Plunge, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes gives residents...
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
lakesarearadio.net
Funeral for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Wednesday at Ada-Borup-West High School
ADA, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – Norman County is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 53. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall said, “It will be impossible to replace Sheriff Thornton.”. Sheriff Thornton began feeling fatigued around...
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Air quality alert extended for Twin Cities metro area and parts of Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has extended an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota, which includes the Twin Cities metro area. The alert took effect Monday at 10 a.m., and it was supposed to end at noon Tuesday, but it was extended...
lakesarearadio.net
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
kvrr.com
valleynewslive.com
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Schools delayed two hours due to heavy fog
(West Fargo, ND) -- It's not due to snow, but one area school district is delaying school by a few hours due to inclement weather Monday morning. The West Fargo Public School District says school and buses will be two hours later than their usual times due to heavy fog. This late start will allow learners, staff, and families additional time to safely arrive at school.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakers Boys Outlast Otters 66-65
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakers boys’ basketball team won a close game against the Fergus Falls Otters at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. Detroit Lakes beat Fergus Falls 66-65 and improved to 6-4 overall. The Lakers were led by Devon Berg, who scored 23 points in the winning effort.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
