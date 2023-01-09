Read full article on original website
Merced County residents respond to evacuation order
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
goldrushcam.com
Boating Temporarily Suspended at Lakes McClure and McSwain in Mariposa County During Stormy Weather
January 11, 2023 - Boating access to Lakes McClure and McSwain will remain closed until further notice. The closure comes as high winds and rising water create significant safety concerns. The closure also comes as the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to remain indoors as much as possible....
KMJ
Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Reports State Route 140 in Mariposa County is Temporarily Closed in the Merced River Canyon Due to Mudslides
Update for Tuesday evening: Caltrans has Reopened State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon Area of Mariposa County. January 10, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke appealed to residents in evacuation areas to “please help us by helping yourself” in a video message recorded Tuesday morning. Sheriff Warnke had already issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada the same morning and deputies have been tasked with going door […]
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
clovisroundup.com
State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9
January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 ROAD 274) Due to Area Flooding
Update 2:05 P.M.: For newer information: Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations. Update: An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. Oakhurst. January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort...
Which Valley schools will reopen, remain closed after major flooding
Monday's heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of classes in some school districts across the Central Valley.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: One Way Traffic Control On Hwy 41
OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one way traffic control is being implemented on Highway 41 near Cavin Lane. The closure affects the northbound lanes due to a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole being replaced. They expect the work to take approximately two hours. We will...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
Madera crews working to clear damage from flood
MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
