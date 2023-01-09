MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO