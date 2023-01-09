ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourCentralValley.com

Merced County residents respond to evacuation order

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Multiple Evacuation Orders Issued Around the Valley Due to Flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Caltrans Reports State Route 140 in Mariposa County is Temporarily Closed in the Merced River Canyon Due to Mudslides

Update for Tuesday evening: Caltrans has Reopened State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon Area of Mariposa County. January 10, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltans) has temporarily closed State Route 140 in the Merced River Canyon area of Mariposa County from approximately Colorado Road above Midpines to Yosemite Cedar Lodge in El Portal due to multiple mudslides that have made the road impassable.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9

January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 ROAD 274) Due to Area Flooding

Update 2:05 P.M.: For newer information: Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations. Update: An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. Oakhurst. January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: One Way Traffic Control On Hwy 41

OAKHURST–The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one way traffic control is being implemented on Highway 41 near Cavin Lane. The closure affects the northbound lanes due to a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole being replaced. They expect the work to take approximately two hours. We will...
OAKHURST, CA
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera crews working to clear damage from flood

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Driving through the city of Madera Tuesday morning, it was drying off from a heavy Monday downpour of rain. It left a lot of unincorporated areas flooded and has left soil unstable. Monday’s storm brought inches of rain that have now set into the soil. Ag fields near county roads like […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued for these Merced streets

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels. The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include: Evacuation Center: According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at […]
MERCED, CA

