KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball improved to 4-0 in SEC play with a 77-68 win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The fifth-ranked Vols were given everything they could handle in the first half from the Commodores. Tennessee looked like they might stretch out the lead to double-digits a couple of times, but Vanderbilt hung in tight. They eventually would tie the game and then take a two-point lead into halftime on a buzzer-beater layup from Jordan Wright.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO