No. 5 Tennessee beats Vanderbilt, 77-68
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball improved to 4-0 in SEC play with a 77-68 win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The fifth-ranked Vols were given everything they could handle in the first half from the Commodores. Tennessee looked like they might stretch out the lead to double-digits a couple of times, but Vanderbilt hung in tight. They eventually would tie the game and then take a two-point lead into halftime on a buzzer-beater layup from Jordan Wright.
WBIR
Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell enters transfer portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee redshirt senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to WBIR on Monday. Mitchell previously transferred to Tennessee from Texas ahead of the 2021 season. He played in 13 games for the Vols over two seasons and recorded 51 total tackles along with an interception and four pass deflections with Tennessee.
WBIR
Former Miami OL John Campbell commits to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee picked up yet another transfer on Monday in former Miami offensive lineman John Campbell. Campbell made the announcement on Twitter. The 6'5", 320 lb. lineman spent five years with the Hurricanes and will come to Tennessee as a sixth-year senior. Campbell chose Tennessee out of his final three choices of the Vols, Florida and Florida State.
WBIR
Tennessee picks up four-star DL transfer Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott has transferred to Tennessee, Norman-Lott announced Monday on Twitter. Norman-Lott is a former four-star recruit and has played in parts of three seasons with the Sun Devils and 21 total games in his ASU career. He posted 45 tackles, four sacks, and seven tackles for the loss.
One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season. The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC. The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The...
College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Lady Vols vs. No. 4 UConn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Rocky Top!. The game is part of ESPN's annual We Back Pat initiative honoring the late coaching legend Pat Summitt. We Back Pat brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was the first to donate to the organization when he contributed $10,000 in 2012.
WBIR
USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024. The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
DA: Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former University of Tennessee student was convicted of raping an unconscious woman, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. 25-year-old Gavin John Quaedvlieg and the victim met at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020. Quaedvlieg gave the victim a "dab," which is a concentrated marijuana extract, the DA said.
TDH gives ETSU $1.3 million grant to bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health gave East Tennessee State University a $1.3 million grant so the college could bring COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas across the northeast part of the state. ETSU said they will make the vaccine available at College of Nursing practice sites,...
WBIR
Flight issues at McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport experienced its share of flight delays Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with leaders about what you should do in an event like this.
MCSO: Officials looking for missing man last seen in Rockwood, Tenn.
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing man from Morgan Co. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at Mountain Top Bar and Grill in Rockwood, Tenn. He is a white male, with hazel eyes and brown hair, MCSO said.
Knoxville City Council votes on PILOT programs for developers, UT pedestrian bridge grant writers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council was expected to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss several different kinds of resolutions and ordinances. Council members voted on two PILOT (Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes) agreements with developers. One of the developers would build an apartment complex near the former Hyatt/Marriott hotel building off East Hill Avenue. The other developer would build a larger complex on Cumberland Avenue.
Training ramps up as time ticks down to 2023 Knoxville Marathon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lace-up your running shoes! The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is less than three months away, and there is still time to train. Time is ticking before runners pound the pavement in the 2023 Knoxville Marathon on April 2. Preparations for the full marathon started before the holidays in December. Half-marathon training starts January 7.
10Investigates: Solar Titan brought 'to its knees' as it 'significantly' reduces staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based solar power company is significantly reducing staff, one owner told 10News. Richard Michael Atnip, who said he is a silent partner, said the company has gone from 400 employees seven months ago to fewer than 100 as of January 5. 10News found Atnip's number...
Women entrepreneurs gather for monthly meeting to share ideas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Women on their way to becoming leaders in business had a chance to meet and connect with one another in Knoxville on Tuesday. A local group, "Women in Entrepreneurship," hosted the event. It was also organized by the Knoxville Entrepreneurship Center, and during the event, women had a chance to network and learn how to best improve their businesses.
KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. They said one person was Ray Boone, a 27-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall...
Zoo Knoxville welcomes their newest Malayan tiger, Tahan!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville welcomed its newest Malayan tiger to the family, Tahan!. Tahan is the brother of Tanvir and Bashir, two previous male tigers from the zoo. "Tigers can be difficult to breed... which is why in human care, we have to, often, kind of trade out tigers if the pair doesn't get on well," said Petty Grieve, the Asian Trek curator.
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
East Tennessee storms bring down trees across area, including one on top of Sevier Co. school bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
WBIR
