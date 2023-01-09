ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's is coming to Louisiana: Here are the details of the project

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center company with a fanatic following, plans to build its first Louisiana store on the western edge of Ruston. Ruston's City Council approved a sales tax incentive package for the company Monday night with the Lincoln Parish School Board and Lincoln Parish Police Jury scheduled to vote on the package Tuesday.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy