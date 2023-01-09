ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb students learn about ‘Nocturnal Animals of Maine’

Edgecomb Eddy students were treated to an engaging presentation, “Nocturnal Animals of Maine” by Wildlife Rehabilitators Dan and Luanne Weeks right before the holiday week. Sarah Currier’s 4th grade and Laurie Brown’s 6th grade students shared their new knowledge in thank-you letters to the outreach educators.
Thank you Mother Nature

It wouldn’t bother me if we keep getting these light snowfalls here on the coast. They make driving, walking and shoveling a bit easier. Plus, the fallout from the one on Friday produced beautiful scenic views over the weekend. But we still must be careful when traveling by car or foot. Any kind of snow is slippery.
Here’s my bucket list of Maine outdoor adventures for 2023

Beginning a new year is a time of reflection. The older I get, the more I realize we aren’t guaranteed anything in this life. Everything can change in an instant. With that reality in mind, I decided to create a to-do list of activities I want to undertake, places I’m longing to see and the people I would like to share those experiences with during 2023.
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine

WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
More rain and snow headed to Maine later this week

Maine — Another round of rain and snow is headed to Maine later this week. Low pressure will track to our west, allowing warmer air to arrive as the storm nears New England. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow...
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain

To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 1

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago, the state of Maine was under ice. A weather event hit the region like none before, or that has come after. Over the next few nights, were going to look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98. We’ll hear from Senator Angus...
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again

Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country

Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced

In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
