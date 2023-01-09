Read full article on original website
Enjoy The Sunshine This Week Because Friday Will Be a Doozy For Central Maine
It's been a pretty wild ride, at least weather-wise, this winter season for most of here in Maine. I know, I know, there's the old saying that 'if you don't like the weather in Maine just wait a minute and it'll change'. But, it does seem like it has been exceptionally dry and mild this year- Man, I hope I'm not jinxing us for a miserable February.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb students learn about ‘Nocturnal Animals of Maine’
Edgecomb Eddy students were treated to an engaging presentation, “Nocturnal Animals of Maine” by Wildlife Rehabilitators Dan and Luanne Weeks right before the holiday week. Sarah Currier’s 4th grade and Laurie Brown’s 6th grade students shared their new knowledge in thank-you letters to the outreach educators.
boothbayregister.com
Thank you Mother Nature
It wouldn’t bother me if we keep getting these light snowfalls here on the coast. They make driving, walking and shoveling a bit easier. Plus, the fallout from the one on Friday produced beautiful scenic views over the weekend. But we still must be careful when traveling by car or foot. Any kind of snow is slippery.
observer-me.com
Here’s my bucket list of Maine outdoor adventures for 2023
Beginning a new year is a time of reflection. The older I get, the more I realize we aren’t guaranteed anything in this life. Everything can change in an instant. With that reality in mind, I decided to create a to-do list of activities I want to undertake, places I’m longing to see and the people I would like to share those experiences with during 2023.
WGME
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
WMTW
More rain and snow headed to Maine later this week
Maine — Another round of rain and snow is headed to Maine later this week. Low pressure will track to our west, allowing warmer air to arrive as the storm nears New England. At the onset, Thursday afternoon, light snow is likely before warming temperatures change the snow...
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
wabi.tv
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 1
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 25 years ago, the state of Maine was under ice. A weather event hit the region like none before, or that has come after. Over the next few nights, were going to look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98. We’ll hear from Senator Angus...
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again
Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country
Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
The 1919 Train Collision That Killed 23 in Maine’s Piscataquis County
Maine is known for being a relatively safe state. Very few natural disasters occur, poisonous animals and insects don't typically call Maine home, and crime rates are always some of the lowest in the country. However, it doesn't mean we are completely without horrible accidents and catastrophic happenings. One of...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
Visit This Maine Treehouse with a Hot Tub Overlooking A Picturesque Babbling Brook
The description of the rental is below and it will blow you away,. The rushing water will flow right by your bedroom overlooking the most pristine, undeveloped river in Maine. This is a complete oasis with no one in sight. Complete privacy in the hot tub overlooking the Crooked River. Wall of windows with mirror tint.
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
wabi.tv
High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 6PM.
