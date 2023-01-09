Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Patriots Rumors: Why Bill Belichick Might Welcome Robert Kraft Coaching Mandate
Bill Belichick isn’t someone who likes to be told how to run his football team. But the New England Patriots head coach could make an exception this offseason. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Tuesday that Belichick is aware of the mistakes he made in structuring his offensive coaching staff this season and “may be OK” with team owner Robert Kraft demanding an overhaul of that staff.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
Tony Massarotti won’t return to NESN Red Sox booth in 2023
Popular radio host Tony Massarotti will not return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts in 2023, he announced Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”. Massarotti joined the booth as a color analyst in 2022 and called about 35 games alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien last season. The network decided that he would not be in the mix again in 2023.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Brady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing Wipeout, According to Report
New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and former New England Patriot Tom Brady are back in the headlines together — for all the wrong reasons. According to Bloomberg on Tuesday, they are “among those sharing in the pain of FTX Group’s sudden implosion.”. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder...
Patriots have 'done their research' on possible Matt Patricia replacement
The New England Patriots are already looking towards the 2023 season, starting at the offensive play-caller position. Instead of making a legitimate offensive coordinator hire, following the exit of Josh McDaniels, coach Bill Belichick threw an offensive play-calling sheet in former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s hands and went about business as usual.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Bill Belichick says Patriots have been ‘one of the lowest spending teams’ in NFL during recent years
The Patriots spent a lot of money in 2021. Belichick said that's hasn't been the case for the totality of the past three years. The final question of Bill Belichick’s last press conference of the 2022 season was a straightforward one. Does Belichick feel like the Patriots got enough...
'80 for Brady': The Most Pressing Questions, Answered
You don't need to be a pigskin expert to love 80 For Brady. Whether you're an armchair referee or have no idea the difference between a field goal and an extra point, you've probably heard of Tom Brady. The seven-time and seemingly ageless Super Bowl champion has become a crossover star during his over two-decade-long career in the NFL. He's modeled Ugg boots, served as a spokesperson for NFTs, produced the Emmy award-winning documentary about himself Man in the Arena and appeared on TV shows like Family Guy and Entourage.
Bills-Dolphins Bettors Jumped All Over Tua Tagovailoa News
The Dolphins have their work cut out for them if they’re going to secure their first playoff win since 2000 this weekend against the Bills. Not only is Miami tasked with going to Orchard Park to try and beat Buffalo, but it must also do so without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller is expected to miss his third straight game after suffering his third concussion of the season Christmas Day.
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Celtics legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett were in awe of ‘07 Patriots: Tom Brady to Randy Moss ‘was special’
Just months before the Celtics went on to win the NBA championship in 2008, they watched the Patriots come ever so close to perfection. While New England fell short of the Super Bowl title, the Celtics took care of business a few months later. That Patriots left team left a...
Derek Carr Says Goodbye To Raiders With Heartfelt Post
The Derek Carr era with the Raiders is over. The longtime Las Vegas quarterback was benched for backup Jarrett Stidham in the Raiders’ final two games of the regular season. Carr stepped away from the team during that time as to not serve as a distraction despite Vegas having nothing to play for.
Former Patriot Found This Bill Belichick Report ‘Unbelievable’
The dynamic inside the walls of Gillette Stadium is vastly different from the one Ted Johnson came to know over the course of his Patriots tenure. New England players’ respect for Bill Belichick recently was called into question in wake of Jack Jones’ suspension. Failing to follow guidelines for his injury rehab apparently was the root of the problem for the rookie cornerback, who reportedly talked back to Belichick at one point when the sides were at odds.
Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
