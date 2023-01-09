ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert breaks thumb, may miss wild-card game vs. Bills

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Eykx_0k8dJcSe00

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb against the New York Jets, leaving his status for Sunday's wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in doubt, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The news adds to Miami's injury woes in the backfield as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's status remains unclear after his Christmas day concussion against the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa has missed two straight games since sustaining the head injury, his third of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins' playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes makes massive business move

For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the face of the Chiefs team as a player. And now, he’s looking to become part of another sports team as an owner. According to a report from Meg Linehan of The Athletic, Patrick Mahomes is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta

If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

How can Bill Belichick fix stagnant Patriots? Maybe he should ask his old pal, Nick Saban

One of Bill Belichick’s closest coaching confidants, and one of the few who can stand close to him in terms of accomplishment, is Alabama’s Nick Saban. Each hails from a Croatian family that settled in the steel and coal towns of Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both are sons of coaches and are of similar demeanor. Back in the early 1990s, Belichick, now 70, employed Saban, 71, as his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Browns announce opponents for 2023 season

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns know their upcoming opponents for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday. The Browns will have home and away games against AFC North Division rivals Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland split the regular season matchups against all three teams this past...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy