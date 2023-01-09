Read full article on original website
J.C. Perry
A graveside funeral service for John Cleveland “J.C.” Perry, age 76, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Center City Cemetery in Mills County. J.C. passed from this life on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Brownwood. J.C. was born on October...
Robert Dale Smith
Funeral service for Robert Dale Smith, 58 of Stephenville, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Carolyn ‘Cary’ Sue May
Carolyn “Cary” Sue May, age 56, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Cary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Rodney Dale Parton
Rodney Dale Parton, 60, of Coleman, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence. Rodney was born February 9, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico to Clarence Parton and Patricia Kirby Parton. He grew in Novice and graduated from Novice High School. At an early age, Rodney loved playing the drums....
Ken Wesson
Kenneth David “Ken” Wesson went to be with his Lord on January 7th, 2023, at the age of 89. He loved his Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brownwood for 55 years. Kenneth was born in Goldthwaite, Mills County, Texas and was not away...
Dave Fair
Dave Fair, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. There will be no services held at this time, but a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Eura D. Pappas
Eura D. Pappas, 87, of Richland Springs, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in San Saba, Texas. She was born May 6th, 1935 in Richland Springs, Texas to James Walter Land & Hettie Inez Justice Land. Dene grew up and attended school in Richland Springs. She moved to...
Brown County 4-H News: Jan. 12
16 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day. 17 – Consumer Decision Making Information Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 22 – 4-H Photography Information Meeting 3:00pm at the Extension Office. CONSUMER DECISION MAKING INFORMATIONAL MEETING. Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart...
Brown County livestock, wildlife producers meeting Jan. 30
Monday January 30th is the date of the next meeting of the Brown County Livestock/Wildlife Producers Association. It will be held at the Brown County Extension Office located at 605 Fisk Avenue in Brownwood. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm. During the there will be an update from wildlife services concerning predator and nuisance wildlife management efforts in Brown County.
Jenny Cudd to speak at Jan. 19 meeting of Pecan Valley Republican Women
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following information Wednesday:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their first monthly meeting of 2023, on Thursday January 19, 2023 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. Our guest speaker will be Jenny...
BHS announces December Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their December 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Jan. 9 meeting report
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President, Michael Cloy. Coggin Ave. Baptist Church Middle School Youth Minister Chris Stuard led the invocation. East Elementary students Kaynan Carroll, Kallen Bocknite, and Colton Farmer led The Pledge of Allegiance.
BCYF 2023: Ag Mechanics Results, Photos
The following are the top finishers from the Ag Mechanics contest, which was judged Tuesday during the 71st Brown County Youth Fair:. Grand Champion: May FFA (Welding Trailer) Reserve Champion: Zephyr FFA (Smoker) 3rd: Zephyr FFA (Santa Maria Hat) 4th: Blanket FFA (Grill) 5th: Brownwood FFA (Deer Feeder) Below are...
HPU to feature Dr. Clark Elliston at Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics
Howard Payne University’s 15th Currie-Strickland Distinguished Lectures in Christian Ethics will feature guest speaker Dr. Clark Elliston, associate professor of religion and philosophy at Schreiner University in Kerrville. Dr. Elliston also serves as the director of that institution’s Honors Program. The lectures, which are free to the public, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, and 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, in the Richard and Wanda Jackson Conference Room of HPU’s Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center.
Two juveniles ejected in weekend UTV accident
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Friday, January 06, 2023, at approximately 8:35 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a UTV accident with an unresponsive juvenile trapped under the UTV. Two juveniles were ejected during the rollover....
Quarterly Professional Women’s Luncheon scheduled for Jan. 18
Professional Women’s Luncheon will be hosted at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort on Wednesday, January 18th from 11:30am-1:00pm. At the luncheon, women will hear from Lauren Moore who is a Field Representative for the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Professional Women’s Luncheon is open to all women in...
Lady Lions soccer bounces back with 1-0 home victory over Marble Falls
The Brownwood Lady Lions shook off their first loss of the season, a 4-1 setback at the hands of Wimberley in the finale of the Alvarado tournament Saturday, and returned to the win column with a 1-0 triumph over Marble Falls Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. Molly Oliver accounted...
DIANE ADAMS: Mystery of a lost Spanish stirrup
Sometime in 1920, “north of San Saba, near the banks of the Colorado River” (somewhere slightly Southeast of Indian Creek, maybe near Regency Bridge, I am guessing) an iron stirrup of Spanish origin was discovered lying in the grass near the river.The artifact, at least at that date, still bore scroll and flower decorations on its outer side. At one time it was part of a collection of artifacts owned by author and local historian Leona Banister Bruce.
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Longhorns even district record, May boys and girls win again
EARLY – The Early Longhorns improved to 2-2 in District 8-3A action with a 66-59 home win over Breckenridge Tuesday night. The Longhorns trailed 16-15 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime, but opened a 45-42 edge after three periods. Jeremy Brown paced Early with 19 points followed by...
TexasBank sets up account to benefit family that lost everything in house fire
TexasBank issued the following information late Wednesday:. Arryana Zapata, her boyfriend, Kyle Kemp and their son Kason who is 3 have lost everything in a house. TexasBank has set up a benefit account in Arryana’s name with initial funds but is also asking our community help in getting this family the support and belongings they need to start over.
