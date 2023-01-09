Read full article on original website
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Phone Arena
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
Phone Arena
Apple adds a new useful parking feature to the Maps app
Apple Maps has come a long way since the app was first released in September 2012. At first, Maps was an unmitigated disaster with some roadways and even countries unlabeled or missing their names. A few places were incorrectly identified and Apple uncharacteristically released an apology with Tim Cook telling iPhone users to use Google Maps or other mapping and navigation apps until Apple Maps was fixed. A company-wide shakeup ensued resulting in the dismissal of longtime software chief Scott Forstall.
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
The Verge
Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program
Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
TechRadar
Fake ChatGPT apps are everywhere on Android and iOS app stores
If you have spent any time on social media recently, you will probably have seen countless videos showing the types of things that ChatGPT can do. Launched at the end of 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT for free in a research preview format. However, while the company only offers this as...
brytfmonline.com
Google Chrome now supports multiple windows on Android
A function required by many users The Google Chrome works android Will finally come true: Option to use multiple windows in mobile browser. This is a common feature on PCs, but was still limited on smartphones with the aforementioned ecosystem. The update was available from Google Chrome 108which was released in December, but became available to individuals as of Tuesday (10).
Chrome on Android just got a major multitasking upgrade
Google Chrome's Instance Switcher feature on mobile has been reported to be coming out of Beta. This feature will allow users to have several versions of Chrome open at once.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
The 5 Best Offline GPS Apps For iPhone In 2023
Travelers everywhere lean on the utility and functionality of a good map app. Maps help us to make sense of the world, and they are critically important for finding directions – whether in the city we know best or somewhere farther afield. Map apps have become exceedingly powerful over the last decade, transitioning from paper maps and hand-drawn routes that our parents might have used to facilitate a road trip to the atlases that rest in the palm of our hand and can provide up-to-the-minute traffic information and route planning capabilities (via Geospatial World). The most powerful apps include business ratings, public transit departure times, and many other great additions that make traveling, commuting, or simply browsing a new town interesting and highly informative.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Engadget
Google decouples some Android accessibility features from OS updates
Has broken out some accessibility features into a separate app. Switch Access has graduated from the Android Accessibility Suite and it's now available through the Play Store. Offering Switch Access features via a separate app could allow Google to roll out more frequent updates instead of having to do so at the OS level.
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Amazon Just Updated A Service That Will Make Shopping Even Easier for Prime Lovers
The Buy With Prime program rolled out last April as an invitation-only feature.
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
TechCrunch
Want the Nothing phone in the US? Be a beta
Even with that in mind, this is a strange one — though Nothing has made breaking from orthodoxy a central tenet of its existence since day one. As we’ve known for some time, the Phone (1) wasn’t destined for the U.S. market — at least not through any traditional means. Today, however, the London-based firm announced it is available through a far less traditional route. “The United States represents a high potential market for Nothing and so the company is seeking to better understand users’ needs,” the company said in a note sent to TechCrunch.
