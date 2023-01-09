Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
New map shows maternity deserts in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A new map shows maternity care deserts in rural counties in South Carolina. The Maternity Care Services map was created by University of South Carolina alumna Taylor Olson and the map also showcases state clinics, hospitals, and licensed midwives for mothers in need of services.
WIS-TV
DHEC urging masking amid uptick in COVID cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urged residents to consider masking up. DHEC asked the community to follow masking recommendations for COVID amid a spike in cases. The request comes as the department says all but two of the state’s 46 counties are...
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
live5news.com
All but 2 S.C. counties see high to medium levels of COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases has state health officials hoping you didn’t throw your face masks away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels Map currently shows 21 counties in red, meaning high levels of COVID-19; and another 23 in yellow, an indication of a medium level of COVID-19 cases. That leaves only two of the state’s 46 counties, Aiken and Barnwell Counties, in green with low levels.
AOL Corp
48 COVID deaths for just 1 week in SC as new cases surge. Mask up in these counties, CDC says
Dozens of COVID-19-related deaths were recently reported in South Carolina in one week, highlighting the impact of the latest surge in cases, health officials say. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Tuesday that there were 48 COVID-19-related deaths for the week ending Dec. 31 — a large jump from the three deaths reported a week earlier. The week of Dec. 31 also had 56% more deaths than the prior four weeks combined, the report shows.
WSAV-TV
South Carolina health officials say COVID-19 spike makes masks necessary in some counties
44 of 46 counties in Palmetto State are either medium or High exposure rate for the virus. South Carolina health officials say COVID-19 spike …. 44 of 46 counties in Palmetto State are either medium or High exposure rate for the virus. Walhourville fire, police chief sworn in. The City...
live5news.com
Afternoon crash on I-26W cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday afternoon crash that impacted I-26 traffic is cleared. Earlier, troopers reported that two westbound left lanes at exit 205 were closed by the crash. Later, those lanes opened back up, and just the right lane was closed.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
Small earthquake recorded Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Another small earthquake was reported Tuesday night near South Carolina’s capital city. The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.91 magnitude earthquake near Hopkins, South Carolina. It hit just after 11 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. It is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Drawl Nearly The Slowest Speech In The Country
Some of us are “fast talkers,” and some are “slow talkers.” When I first started my radio career, people kept telling me I talked too fast. In order for listeners to understand everything I said, bosses urged me to slow it down a bit. The average American speaks at a speed of around 5.09 syllables per second. And, if you’re from South Carolina, chances are it’s slower than that. According to WIS News 10, a study says the South Carolina drawl ranked second-slowest speaking state in the nation. The typical South Carolina native averages about 4.80 syllables per second. The only state ranking slower in speech is Louisiana.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
WLTX.com
Severe weather possible for South Carolina today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be windy and very warm today. A strong cold front will approach the area later this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through late this afternoon through the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with this line. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area Friday and into the weekend.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
SCDMV program could help truck driver shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the ice cream in your freezer to the clothes on your back, a truck driver was likely involved in getting those goods to the stores and into your homes. Carl Risinger knows a lot about that after 36 years in the trucking industry. “There’s nothing...
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
FOX Carolina
A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids. Sharon Ramsey says without assistance her 18-year-old daughter, Emily, can’t hear much. “She wouldn’t hear the leaves on the trees or rain,” Sharon Ramsey said. “That was one of...
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
WJLA
Amtrak train carrying Northern Va. passengers stranded in South Carolina
LORTON, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of passengers departing Northern Virginia were stuck on an Amtrak Auto Train for more than 24 hours and still have no estimate of when they will be able to get off the train. The Amtrak Auto Train left Lorton, Va. Monday night on a...
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
