Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FlurrySports

2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced

The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive.com

Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’

DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings look to end Toronto’s dominant run against them

The Detroit Red Wings overcame fatigue and sluggishness to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday. They face a bigger challenge tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). Toronto has won nine in a row against the Red Wings, outscoring them 48-21. Toronto...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football in 2023

The 2022 college football season ended on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the Wolverine Confidential podcast crew looked ahead to 2023. Find the episode below or wherever you listen to podcasts. The conversation begins with a brief discussion on the national championship. Does Georgia’s record-setting domination of TCU at all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Pistons-Timberwolves tickets at LCA: How to buy them for Wednesday’s game

The Detroit Pistons will aim to pick up their sixth home win of the season, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Pistons are fresh off one of their worst losses of the season, losing 147-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. One thing they have in their favor is they’ve proven they can beat the Timberwolves this season. The last time both teams met was on New Year’s Eve when the Pistons walked out with a 116-104 victory.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Best DraftKings Sportsbook promo code grants $200 instantly on any sport

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA or NHL tonight, the upcoming NFL Wild Card playoffs game or any other...
ALABAMA STATE

