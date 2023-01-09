All hail vegans, veggies and flexitarians – the McDonald’s McPlant burger is levelling up and getting the full double-decker treatment for 2023. Fittingly dubbed the Double McPlant, the plant-based item is here to stay for the foreseeable, and is officially joining the standard menu for Veganuary and beyond. Elsewhere, Maccies are also looking after the meat-eaters with a limited edition wrap called the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One. With crispy or grilled chicken options, the toasted treat also contains spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce. Priced at £3.29 (or £4.89 for a meal) it’s only staying on the menu until February 14, so get your skates on ahead of its Valentine’s Day demise.

7 DAYS AGO