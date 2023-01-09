ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide

Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia.
shefinds

Burger King Announced 3 New Chicken Sandwiches For 2023—But Customers Aren't Happy

While Burger King does have new (and familiar) additions to their 2023 menu, one fan-favorite item won’t be making an appearance, to many customers’ dismay. As reported by Chew Boom, the fast food chain will be adding three “long” chicken sandwiches to their nationwide locations on January 5th, but the beloved Ch’King sandwich will not be making a comeback, as many BK fans on Twitter are disappointed to learn. Here’s what we know:
Mashed

How To Pair Bourbon With Your Kentucky Fried Chicken Order

Perhaps it was inevitable that the rising popularity of bourbon (with sales up by more than 50% since 1999, according to Ward III) would lead to some consideration about the foods that pair best with it. In fact, many digital media outlets have weighed in on that subject, sharing guides on how to pair all types of bourbon with food, with tips to generalize across cuisines. Pairings, it seems, aren't just for food and wine anymore.
KENTUCKY STATE
Clayton News Daily

KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies

If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
Bustle

McDonald’s New Menu Includes A Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wrap

All hail vegans, veggies and flexitarians – the McDonald’s McPlant burger is levelling up and getting the full double-decker treatment for 2023. Fittingly dubbed the Double McPlant, the plant-based item is here to stay for the foreseeable, and is officially joining the standard menu for Veganuary and beyond. Elsewhere, Maccies are also looking after the meat-eaters with a limited edition wrap called the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One. With crispy or grilled chicken options, the toasted treat also contains spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce. Priced at £3.29 (or £4.89 for a meal) it’s only staying on the menu until February 14, so get your skates on ahead of its Valentine’s Day demise.

