Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next

With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
BARTONVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames. Multiple fire...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
ROCKFORD, IL
thelansingjournal.com

How gas prices have changed in Illinois in the last week

The Lansing Journal has partnered with Stacker.com to provide in-depth features that may be of interest to our readers. (January 7, 2022) – A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, pushing prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average nationally this week, up from the previous week’s average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data. S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York, and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know

Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

IL: WEATHER SERVICE CORRECTS IL STATE SENATOR

National Weather Service says it never lost track of a tornado in a wind farm after an Illinois state senator claims it did. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
cleveland19.com

The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
OHIO STATE
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash

BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
BELLFLOWER, IL
wglt.org

50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022

There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
NORMAL, IL

