A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, pushing prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average nationally this week, up from the previous week's average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data. S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York, and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO