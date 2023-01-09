Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next
With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames. Multiple fire...
MyStateline.com
FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process. Advisers with Food and Drug Administration said that Moderna held back some data when its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were going through the approval process.
Morning Amtrak service to resume between Galesburg and Chicago
Amtrak will resume morning train service between Quincy and Chicago — with stops in Galesburg — on Monday, according to its website. The service was suspended on Nov. 16 due to staffing issues. Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m....
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
thelansingjournal.com
How gas prices have changed in Illinois in the last week
The Lansing Journal has partnered with Stacker.com to provide in-depth features that may be of interest to our readers. (January 7, 2022) – A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, pushing prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average nationally this week, up from the previous week’s average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data. S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York, and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month
A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
koamnewsnow.com
IL: WEATHER SERVICE CORRECTS IL STATE SENATOR
National Weather Service says it never lost track of a tornado in a wind farm after an Illinois state senator claims it did. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
cleveland19.com
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
wglt.org
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022
There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
